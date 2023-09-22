Miami looks to move to 4-0 as they face Temple. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Miami-Temple prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Miami enters the game at 3-0 on the season. It was an easy opening win against Miami (OH). Miami dominated 38-3, as Miami ran for 250 yards in the game. The next week, it was a ranked opponent in Texas A&M. Tyler Van Dyke would throw for five touchdowns in the game as Miami took the victory. Then, they took care of Bethune Cookman 48-7, to move to 3-0 on the season.

Temple enters the game at 2-1 on the year. they opened with a close win over Akron. It was a closer game than expected. Akron had a 21-10 going into the half, but EJ Warner led Temple on two touchdown drives in the second half, while the defense bowed up to win 24-21. The next week, Temple was beaten soundly by Rutgers. It was a 36-7 loss for Temple, but they would rebound. Last week it was a 41-9 win over Norfolk to make them 2-1 on the year.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Miami-Temple Odds

Miami: -23.5 (-115)

Temple: +23.5 (-105)

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Miami vs. Temple

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread

For Miami, it is all about Tyler Van Dyke. On the year he is 57-75 yards passing for 821 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been pushing the ball downfield with an average depth of target over eight yards downfield while throwing 10 big-time passes according to PFF. Van Dyke has also been taking care of the ball well. He had thrown a touchdown this year and also has a fumble, but he has thrown just two turnover-worthy passes this year. He has also been protected well. This year, Van Dyke has been pressured just 15 times on 77 dropbacks. This has led to only two sacks on the year.

Miami will be looking to continue good production on the ground today. Henry Parrish Jr. has been solid this year. He has 26 carries on the year for 192 yards and a touchdown. He is averaging 7.4 yards per carry this year, and getting great blocking. Parrish has an average point of first contact nearly four yards beyond the line of scrimmage this year. He has also been elusive, causing ten missed tackles this year.

Meanwhile, Xavier Restrepo will be looking to continue his great year. On the year he has hauled in 17 of 21 targets thrown his way for 314 yards. He has yet to score this year, but with the amount of yards he is racking up, Restrepo should score soon. Restrepo has been amazing in contested situations this year as well. He has pulled in three of his four contested targets this year. Meanwhile, he has 148 yards after the catch and just one drop this year.

The defense will also be looking to have a solid game again in this one. That will start with getting pressure against EJ Warner. Against Texas A&M, Miami has 37 quarterback pressures in the game. They got to the quarterback just one time though. If they can convert more of those opportunities while getting the same pressure, Miami will run away with this game. They will also be looking for another solid game from Jaden Davis. This year he has two quarterback pressures from his corner position, while also making ten tackles and four stops for offensive failures. He has broken up a pass in every game so far as well.

Why Temple Will Cover The Spread

For Temple to cover, EJ Warner is going to need to be nearly perfect. This year he is 63-119 passing for 767 yards and four scores. He has made four big-time throws according to PFF and had some solid games. Still, turnovers are going to be a concern. Warner has thrown two interceptions this year and another five turnover-worthy passes. He has also fumbled this year. Miami turns turnovers into points, so those cannot happen in this game. Further, he has to be protected better. In 123 dropbacks on the year, he has been pressured 34 times. Warner has done a solid job getting rid of the ball though, being sacked just one time.

Temple also needs to control the clock, and that starts with the tandem of running backs they have. Joquez Smith had 24 carries for 187 yards this year and a score. He has caused seven missed tackles in two games while getting solid blocking. Smith has averaged first contact four yards beyond the line of scrimmage. He is joined by Darvon Hubbard. Hubbard has 106 yards on the ground and a score this year. He is also getting solid blocking, even though he is more of an up-the-gutter. He is averaging nearly two yards before contact while going straight ahead.

If Temple can do what they did last week against the run, they will keep this game close. In the run game, they missed just two tackles while having 26 stops for offensive failures on just 34 rushing attempts. Jordan Magee has been solid this year. He has five quarterback pressures with two sacks. He also has 13 stops for offensive failures this year. Still, Temple needs better coverage in this game. Against Norfolk, they have just one pass breakup while allowing over half of their passing yards to be after the catch. They have to tackle better in the passing game if Temple is going to cover in this one.

Final Miami-Temple Prediction & Pick

Miami has a ton of weapons and knows what to do with them. They also do not care about not destroying a team. In the first half with their starters still in against Bethune, they were calling time outs and going no-huddle when already up 27-0. They would pull back in the second half, but by that point, the game was already over. With this spread being 23.5, Miami is going to be up by that much by halftime. Then they will sit on the lead and cover with ease.

Final Miami-Temple Prediction & Pick: Miami -23.5 (-115)