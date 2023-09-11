The Miami Hurricanes football team hasn't been notably successful as a program in two decades. That's the reality of Hurricanes football. To put it in perspective, the Hurricanes' win over Texas A&M on Saturday was the first time Miami has beaten an out-of-conference Power-Five team since 2017 when they routed Notre Dame 41-8. It's also the first time they've beaten an SEC team since 2013. So, it goes without saying that there will be some major overreactions coming out of this game. I mean, this is college football, and this is the Miami Hurricanes we're talking about here. The overreactions are bound to be abundant.

3. Tyler Van Dyke returning to the Heisman race

Van Dyke's 2021 season came as a bit of surprise. When he had to fill in for D'Eriq King during the early part of that season, he kept the Hurricanes in games with his impressive arm talent. In 10 games that season, Van Dyke threw for almost 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns to only six interceptions. Those numbers were good enough to get Van Dyke on the early Heisman hopeful list entering the 2022 season, although Miami would be coming into that season with a new coaching staff after Manny Diaz was fired.

Mario Cristobal would take over as head coach in 2022, hiring Josh Gattis from Michigan as his offensive coordinator. Gattis was a Broyles award winner in 2021, which left many thinking this was a good hire by Cristobal. It was not and the Hurricanes offense was one of the worst in all of college football. Not only that, but Van Dyke went down with a shoulder injury, costing him a number of games. Between that and bland, horrific offensive system, it was not the Heisman-esque season Van Dyke or Miami fans had hoped for.

On Saturday, Van Dyke looked to return to his 2021 form, throwing for 374 yards and five touchdowns to no interceptions, a career high for the quarterback. This definitely seems like the system more fitting for Van Dyke's skill set through just two weeks of the season. If he can continue putting up numbers like this and similar all season, he'll definitely get some of his preseason 2022 Heisman talk returning.

2. Miami football can make it to the ACC Championship