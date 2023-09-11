The Miami Hurricanes football team hasn't been notably successful as a program in two decades. That's the reality of Hurricanes football. To put it in perspective, the Hurricanes' win over Texas A&M on Saturday was the first time Miami has beaten an out-of-conference Power-Five team since 2017 when they routed Notre Dame 41-8. It's also the first time they've beaten an SEC team since 2013. So, it goes without saying that there will be some major overreactions coming out of this game. I mean, this is college football, and this is the Miami Hurricanes we're talking about here. The overreactions are bound to be abundant.
3. Tyler Van Dyke returning to the Heisman race
Van Dyke's 2021 season came as a bit of surprise. When he had to fill in for D'Eriq King during the early part of that season, he kept the Hurricanes in games with his impressive arm talent. In 10 games that season, Van Dyke threw for almost 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns to only six interceptions. Those numbers were good enough to get Van Dyke on the early Heisman hopeful list entering the 2022 season, although Miami would be coming into that season with a new coaching staff after Manny Diaz was fired.
Mario Cristobal would take over as head coach in 2022, hiring Josh Gattis from Michigan as his offensive coordinator. Gattis was a Broyles award winner in 2021, which left many thinking this was a good hire by Cristobal. It was not and the Hurricanes offense was one of the worst in all of college football. Not only that, but Van Dyke went down with a shoulder injury, costing him a number of games. Between that and bland, horrific offensive system, it was not the Heisman-esque season Van Dyke or Miami fans had hoped for.
On Saturday, Van Dyke looked to return to his 2021 form, throwing for 374 yards and five touchdowns to no interceptions, a career high for the quarterback. This definitely seems like the system more fitting for Van Dyke's skill set through just two weeks of the season. If he can continue putting up numbers like this and similar all season, he'll definitely get some of his preseason 2022 Heisman talk returning.
2. Miami football can make it to the ACC Championship
The best-looking team in the ACC right now is undoubtedly FSU, who pulled off the most impressive win of the season by defeating LSU in Week 1. Following closely behind them, Miami secured a victory over a ranked Texas A&M team. It remains to be seen how valuable each of these wins will be labeled later on, but as of now, they are significant for FSU and Miami. Clemson, the perennial favorite of the conference and winners of seven out of the last eight titles, had a disappointing Week 1 performance against conference opponent Duke, resulting in a major upset. North Carolina, last year's conference championship runner-up, also has a notable win against South Carolina. However, after beating Texas A&M, Miami must be brimming with confidence about its chances within the conference. While the Aggies were not an ACC opponent, from a talent standpoint, they boast one of the most talented rosters the Hurricanes will face all season.
The Hurricanes will have to wait almost a month before conference play even begins, though, with upcoming matchups against Bethune-Cookman and Temple, followed by a bye week before they face Georgia Tech. With the conference now selecting the two best teams instead of division winners, Miami could very well have a shot at making the title game for only the second time in school history this season.
1. Miami football won't repeat similar MTSU mistake of last season
Last season, the Hurricanes suffered one of the most embarrassing losses in the program's history, not only losing but essentially being dominated by the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders. The Hurricanes were a 26.5-point favorite in the game against MTSU and lost 45-31. It will undoubtedly go down as one of the darkest moments in Hurricanes history. However, this season's team seems different.
Miami started the season against a similar opponent, Miami, Ohio, but showed no signs of hiccups in their 38-3 victory over the RedHawks. The Hurricanes essentially have two more straightforward matchups against Bethune-Cookman at home and Temple on the road before they begin ACC play in October. Coach Cristobal seems to be erasing any sense of entitlement and addressing the issues that may have affected Miami's teams in past years, giving the Hurricanes no reason to panic when facing lesser opponents like their next two. ACC play, on the other hand, could present a different challenge.