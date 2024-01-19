Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler's upcoming post-Black Panther reunion will feature vampires.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) will team up again soon. Their upcoming project gets an intriguing vampire twist.

A Michael B. Jordan-led vampire film?

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report that Coogler and Jordan would be teaming up for a new project. The project is untitled, but Coogler wrote the script and will direct it. Notably, this is Coogler's first spec script through his company, Proximity Media. The only other one he wrote was Fruitvale Station.

There is a lot of secrecy surrounding the project. THR noted that executives and buyers were “forced to make the pilgrimage to the Beverly Hills offices of WME” last week to look at the script. Their report did note that the project was a “genre” feature and “encompasses horror and its subsets, as well as thriller, science fiction, even fantasy” and that there's a “period element” to it.

Now, Jeff Snedier of The Insneider has a huge update. The Coogler-Jordan project is allegedly about vampires.

Vampire films have been hot recently. Last year saw the release of Renfield and The Last Voyage of the Demeter. Later this year, Robert Eggers' Nosferatu will be released. Add Coogler and Jordan's upcoming project to the mix.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan began with the former's directorial debut, Fruitvale Station. The film put him on the map. They would then team again for Creed, the first film in the Jordan-led Rocky spin-off series.

Then, in 2018, the two had their biggest success story: Black Panther. The MCU film made over $1 billion at the box office and was nominated for seven Oscars (winning three). Jordan would return for a brief cameo in the sequel, Wakanda Forever.