Fans of Black Panther, rejoice. The beloved Marvel franchise is returning, but it's coming back in an new, animated style.

Exciting news for Marvel fans! The legendary Black Panther is set to return in a new animated series called Eyes of Wakanda, scheduled to hit Disney+ screens in 2024. Announced during the What If…? Season 2 premiere event, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum unveiled this captivating addition to the Disney+ lineup.

Eyes of Wakanda will spotlight warriors from the mystical African nation, who embark on a mission to retrieve perilous vibranium artifacts scattered across the globe. The series will delve into the legacy of courageous Wakandan warriors assigned this crucial task throughout history. The focus on vibranium, the powerful element unique to Wakanda, promises an intriguing narrative surrounding the nation's mystique and technological prowess.

The Black Panther, known as the protector of Wakanda and its people, will undoubtedly be at the heart of this thrilling saga. However, specific characters or casting details for the series have yet to be announced.

This animated venture marks the second Black Panther series, following a previous BET series developed by Reginald Hudlin over a decade ago. The forthcoming Eyes of Wakanda offers a fresh perspective on Wakanda's rich history, blending mysticism, advanced technology, and the legacy of the Black Panther.

While Chadwick Boseman's portrayal of T'Challa remains iconic and memorable in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the animated series will introduce new dimensions to Wakanda's lore. Boseman's impactful portrayal in the MCU, which earned accolades even posthumously, resonated deeply with audiences, making the upcoming animated series a highly anticipated addition to the Black Panther legacy.

As the series gears up for its debut, fans eagerly await the release, ready to embark on an adventure that explores the depths of Wakanda's heritage and the iconic mantle of the Black Panther.