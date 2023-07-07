Who's going to start the MLB All-Star Game for the National League? Atlanta Braves pitchers Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder both would have strong chances. However, Elder will not pitch in the game since he's scheduled start Sunday's Braves contest. Strider is starting Saturday, and likely won't pitch in the game as a result, per David O'Brien. Zac Gallen is another candidate to pitch in the Midsummer Classic and since he's starting Arizona's Friday game, he has the strongest chance of earning the nod, according to Bob Nightengale.

“Zac Gallen starts Friday for the #Dbacks, and is now emerging as the leading candidate to start the All-Star Game with Atlanta ace Spencer Strider now out,” Nightengale shared.

It should be noted that Strider isn't officially out for the MLB All-Star Game. Regardless, he isn't expected to pitch in the affair. Risking long-term health of a star pitcher isn't something the Braves want to do, so it makes sense that Strider won't pitch on just a few days of rest. He'd probably be fine for just one inning, but it is still fairly risky.

Zac Gallen's 2023 season

Gallen has propelled the Diamondbacks to first place in the National League West. He's been a key piece to the puzzle and is one of the best pitchers in the game. He owns a 3.15 ERA and 1.078 WHIP across 111.1 innings pitched. Gallen's also struck out 120 hitters.

There was never any question of whether or not he'd make the All-Star Game. However, he is on track to earn the start for the National League.