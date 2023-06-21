Spencer Strider is dealing for the Atlanta Braves. After two rough starts, Strider is starting to get back on track and remains one of the best strikeout machines among starting pitchers.

Strider's most recent start against the Philadelphia Phillies was very good. His performance in the 4-2 road win was extra helpful because it came against the division rival that knocked Atlanta out of last year's postseason and lit Strider up for five runs in his NLDS start. The Braves pitcher always brings a competitive fire with him no matter who the opponent is, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

“I want to beat everybody,” Strider said after the Braves' victory, via the MLB website. “I dislike every opponent equally. No offense to them, but that’s how you’ve got to play the game. If you’re not wearing my jersey, then we’re fighting for food.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In six innings against the Phillies, Strider allowed only two runs (both of them earned) and two hits while striking out nine batters. The fewest amount of strikeouts he has had in a game this year is six. He has an MLB-leading 136 total strikeouts and 14.5 strikeouts per nine innings. His 3.93 ERA is over a run higher than last year but he is still an effective pitcher that is in Cy Young award contention.

The Braves' most effective starting pitcher this season has surprisingly been Bryce Elder, a 24-year-old righty with a 2.60 ERA in 83.0 innings. But the depth behind him is what makes Atlanta so good. Spencer Strider is arguably part of one of the very best pitching staffs in baseball along with Charlie Morton and Max Fried.