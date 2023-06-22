The Arizona Diamondbacks have upset the odds so far in 2023. They currently lead a difficult-to-navigate National League West division despite the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres being favored prior to the '23 campaign. Ace Zac Gallen and rookie phenom Corbin Carroll have led the charge for this D'Backs team. Gallen and Carroll recently joined Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter and discussed their magical 2023 season, video via Stanford Steve on Twitter.

Really appreciate @corbin_carroll and @zacgallen23 of the @dbacks coming in studio to chat with SVP pic.twitter.com/0g92tzARmR — Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) June 22, 2023

“We got some big dogs in our division that like to spend money,” Gallen told Van Pelt. “Always putting out a good product. The little brother is getting a little bit bigger… tired of getting beat up on by the big brother.”

Zac Gallen, Corbin Carroll leading the Diamondbacks in 2023

Zac Gallen is going to earn Cy Young consideration in 2023. He's been one of the best pitchers in the game for a couple of years now, but Gallen is finally receiving national recognition with Arizona playing well.

Offensively, and defensively for that matter, Carroll has been instrumental for the Diamondbacks. Gallen added that Carroll “changes the game on both sides of the ball.”

Van Pelt later asked Carroll how he's been able to find “comfort” as a rookie with Arizona.

“I think a combination of factors,” Carroll responded. “Having a group of young players that I've played with in the minor leagues come up together you form a special bond. Some great veterans as well, they make an impact, I think, in a way beyond the field… that's been important as well.”

The Diamondbacks hold a 45-30 record as of this story's publication, which places them 2.5 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the NL West. Arizona is performing well, but it will be interesting to see if they can maintain their current pace throughout the 2023 campaign.

If Zac Gallen and Corbin Carroll continue to play well, the D'Backs will likely be in good shape moving forward.