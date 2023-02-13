The 2023 MLB season is right around the corner, and after what’s been a fairly hectic offseason, preparations are underway for what should be an exciting campaign. One guy who is certainly looking forward to the upcoming season is retired ace CC Sabathia, who spent most of his career with the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

Sabathia wrapped up his dominant career in 2019, but he has still kept a close eye on the league even though he is no longer a part of it. Sabathia was recently asked what he thought about the current state of baseball, and he believes that it’s in a great spot, especially with the season approaching and the World Baseball Classic on the horizon as well.

During his prime, Sabathia was one of the main reasons for excitement in the majors. Sabathia was as dominant a pitcher you would find in baseball, and he put together a career that may eventually earn him a spot in the Hall of Fame.

That doesn’t necessarily seem to be on Sabathia’s radar, though, as he is soaking up life in his post-playing career for the time being.

Sabathia is certainly right in saying that the MLB is in a good spot for the time being, as there is a ton of high-level talent in the game which gives fans a reason to tune in and watch games on a nightly basis.

The 2023 season can’t start up soon enough, and it’s good to know that CC Sabathia will be watching the games when they kick off just like the rest of us.