CC Sabathia recently took time to answer questions at a Super Bowl party in Arizona. The former Cleveland Guardians (Indians during his tenure with the team), Milwaukee Brewers, and New York Yankees’ star left-hander shared an honest Aaron Judge admission after getting asked who his favorite pitcher in the game is.

“I don’t like to watch good pitching,” Sabathia responded. “I like to watch home runs and hitters.”

I then asked him who his favorite hitter is and his answer is sure to please Yankees fans.

“Aaron Judge.”

Aaron Judge is fresh off an MVP season. He also set a new American League record with 62 home runs, surpassing Roger Maris’ previous mark of 61. Judge has not only performed well off the field, but he’s become one of the faces of the game. He’s helped drawn in fans and make baseball exciting.

CC Sabathia also discussed the state of the game, saying that fans should be “excited” heading into the 2023 season.

“The game is good. Making a lot of money… players are in a good spot,” Sabathia said. “Season is about to start so we’re excited. WBC, there’s a lot of stuff to be excited for in baseball.”

CC Sabathia established himself as a star in Cleveland. He was later traded to the Brewers before eventually signing and finishing his career with the Yankees. He was one of the best pitchers in MLB during his time in the league. Nevertheless, Sabathia is a fan of “home runs and hitters.” Sabathia will be sure to keep his eyes on Aaron Judge once again during the 2023 campaign.