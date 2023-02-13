New York Yankees’ star pitcher Nestor Cortes will miss the World Baseball Classic due to a hamstring injury. The left-hander commented on having to miss the tournament, per Bryan Hoch.

“I was very excited for it. Wanted to represent Team USA.. a country that gave me an opportunity to do a lot of stuff that I’m doing today,” Cortes said. “I was very excited for it but this (injury) came in this week. Very disappointed and obviously very sad that I can’t participate.”

The news is far from ideal for Cortes, who was excited about pitching in the WBC. But health is a primary concern and there’s no need for him to risk injuring himself even further in the tournament.

Nestor Cortes also addressed how his hamstring ailment will impact his Spring Training preparation.

“I think the ultimate goal here is to get ready for number 28. I think it’s kind of a letdown for the country but I think the biggest goal right here is to get healthy and be ready for the start of the season,” Cortes said.

The Yankees will rely heavily on Nestor Cortes alongside Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon in the pitching rotation. Although the offense has some question marks, Aaron Judge and Co. will provide run support. The bullpen is solid as well for New York. If Cortes and the rotation can perform well in 2023, the Yankees will find themselves in an excellent spot.

Nestor Cortes will likely be ready to roll soon for the Yankees barring any setbacks.