MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Pirates prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022

The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers tonight at PNC Park for game one of a mid-week three-game series. Can the Pirates find a way out of a slump or will the Brewers keep rolling for the lead in the division? Let’s get into it.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers are looking to take advantage of a struggling Pirates squad tonight as they’ve had their number all season long. The Brew Crew has an overall record of 57-45 as they sit on top of the NL Central, just 3.0 games ahead of the Cardinals. The Brewers just traded away star closer Josh Hader to the Padres, but that won’t stop them from trying to win the division. Starting on the mound tonight will be Corbin Burnes, who is in the running for his second straight NL Cy Young award this year. He has a 2.31 ERA through 124.2 innings pitched so far and will look to get another win under his belt tonight.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates have not been playing very good baseball (what’s new) and are now seeing themselves on a seven-game losing streak. With a day off yesterday to regroup, they’ll look to get back in the win collum tonight over the Brewers. The Pirates have a record of 40-62 on the season, as they currently sit in last place in the NL Central, 17.0 games behind the Brewers for first place. Starting on the mound for the Buccos tonight will be Bryse Wilson, who entered July with an 8.29 ERA, but has made some major improvements in his last four starts, throwing a 3.27 ERA and 1.23 WHIP within that stretch. They’ll need to pick it up if they want to get a win and spoil some other chances around the league.

Final Brewers-Pirates Prediction & Pick

The Pirates are on a pretty bad losing streak right now and they won’t be making the playoffs anytime soon, but they’ll need to start winning games soon if they don’t want to be the doormat of the league for much longer. Call me crazy here, but I think the Buccos just might pull off a win tonight. I’m not sure why, but something in my gut tells me tonight the Pirates are going to grab a win. They had a day off yesterday to regroup, get their stuff together, and come out firing in August. Is it the smart pick, probably not, but it’s the thrilling pick. Give me the Pirates ML tonight, just a gut feeling.

Final Brewers-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Pirates ML (+215)