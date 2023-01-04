By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers are reportedly still discussing a multi-year extension despite agreeing to terms on a 1-year contract for 2023, per Jon Heyman. Heyman provided an update on where the talks currently stand.

“Discussion said to be ‘steady’ on multiyear possibility. Devers has been seeking $300M plus, and recent star deals may only have reinforced that goal,” Heyman wrote on Twitter.

Recent stars, such as Aaron Judge, have earned well over $300 million this offseason. With that being said, a number of factors will come into play. Notably, the length of a potential extension will ultimately determine if Boston would go over the $300 million mark.

The Red Sox cannot afford to continue watching stars leave the organization. Boston traded Mookie Betts prior to the 2020 season after failing to agree on an extension. They most recently lost two key components of the lineup, Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez, as they both signed elsewhere in MLB free agency. The Red Sox play in a large market and are under pressure to build a winner. There may be added motivation to complete a Rafael Devers extension as a result.

Devers has emerged as one of the best third baseman in the game. His defense has steadily improved while Devers’ offense is off the charts. At just 26-years old, he could get even better moving forward. Locking up a player like Rafael Devers to a long-term extension seems like a no-brainer from the outside. But the Red Sox’ strategy has raised eyebrows in recent years.

We will continue to provide updates on Rafael Devers and the Red Sox as they are made available.