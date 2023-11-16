The New York Yankees have reportedly engaged with the Tampa Bay Rays regarding outfielder Manuel Margot this offseason.

The New York Yankees are looking to add two outfielders this offseason, and they are reportedly have had multiple conversations with the Tampa Bay Rays regarding Manuel Margot this offseason, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

While the Yankees are looking for left-handed outfielders specifically, as Brian Cashman stated at the general manager meetings in Arizona last week, but Manuel Margot could fill the void in center field for next season until Jasson Dominguez is back from Tommy John surgery.

Margot has appeared in center field for 521 games in his career, with 198 in right field and 50 in left field.

The concern with Margot is that he has struggled with injuries with the Rays over the last couple of years, as he played in 99 games in 2023 and 89 games in 2022, according to Fangraphs. He dealt with hamstring problems in the 2021 and 2022 season, according to Rosenthal. He also dealt with a right knee sprain in 2022, as well as loose bodies in his elbow in 2023 that kept him out for about a month.

Margot could also be a platoon bat as well, as the Yankees have been linked with Kevin Kiermaier, another player who spent a lot of time with the Rays. Kevin Kiermaier spent last season with the Toronto Blue Jays. He plays a strong center field, is a lefty and also fits the mold of a player who could transition to being a fourth outfielder when Jasson Dominguez returns.

It will be interesting to see what the Yankees do for the two outfield spots that Brian Cashman said he is looking to fill.