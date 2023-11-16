The New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole brought home an impressive honor, prompting reactions from Cashman and Boone.

The New York Yankees just finished what's being called their most miserable season in thirty years, but it wasn't without its high points. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole turned in a dazzling performance for Aaron Boone's team, which finished above .500 but fell embarrassingly short of its goal of making the playoffs and winning a World Series.

Cole was named the American League Cy Young Award winner for best pitcher after leading the AL in four major stat categories. Meanwhile, Yankees dignitaries including GM and Senior VP Brian Cashman have been in the news. Cashman's NSFW rant was discussed by owner Hal Steinbrenner recently.

Later on Wednesday, reporter Gary Phillips released the official statements of the Yankees' controversial GM and manager on Cole's honor.

“Congratulations to Gerrit on deservedly receiving the American League Cy Young Award,” Cashman wrote. “He was simply dominant this year and took the ball every time it was his turn.”

Cashman has worked in the Yankees organization since 1986. He highlighted Cole's willingness to improve throughout the season.

“What makes Gerrit so great is how he is dedicated to being the best version of himself he can be,” Cashman said.

Boone added his own take on Cole, who racked up 222 strikeouts with a .98 WHIP and 2.63 ERA. Cole's win-loss record was 15-4 on the season.

“This is a richly deserved award for Gerrit, and I couldn't be happier for him,” the Yankees manager Boone said. “It's not lost on me how fortunate I am to manage such a talented and driven player.

“Having the opportunity to witness Gerrit's dedication to his craft, to the game, and to his team has been a privilege.”