MLB The Show 24 Update 4 recently released, adding improvements to Diamond Dynasty, Co-Op, Road To The Show, and more. Furthermore, the latest update also added fixes and improvements for modes like Franchise, March To October, and Storylines. While the developers did not release any gameplay or balance changes in this update, there's plenty of change that hopefully fixes many technical issues. Without further ado, let's take a look at MLB The Show 24 Update 4.
MLB The Show 24 Update 4 Patch Notes
Get ready to rep the City of Brotherly Love like never before! 🌆⚾
We're thrilled to show off the iconic @Phillies @Nike City Connect uniform making its debut in MLB The Show 24, and trust us, it's a game-changer!🎮#PhilliesCityConnect #MLBTheShow #NikeCityConnect pic.twitter.com/7F2CzSkGUj
— MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) April 8, 2024
PS4: 1.04
PS5: 1.004
Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: 1.0.0.68
Nintendo Switch: 1.04
GENERAL:
- Philadelphia Phillies City Connect jerseys have been added.
- Fixed multiple freezes across head-to-head and co-op modes.
- Updated certain fonts with bolder versions and adjusted font colors to improve text legibility on multiple screens.
- We’ve temporarily disabled the ability to call time as a batter to further investigate an issue that could cause a freeze in online 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 games.
DIAMOND DYNASTY:
- Fixed a crash that could occur when a user navigated away from the Battle Royale lineup screen while drafting their team.
CO-OP:
- Real 99 players can no longer be selected when drafting a team.
ROAD TO THE SHOW:
- Improved the player lock cameras for better visibility and functionality during fielding and baserunning actions.
- Various presentation and closed captioning updates and bug fixes.
FRANCHISE:
- Added help screen information to the Prospective Promotion Incentive (PPI) screen in Franchise.
- Fixed an issue where the user could become stuck after advancing season(s) with GM tasks on manual, not signing players in the offseason, then changing tasks to auto in Franchise.
MARCH TO OCTOBER:
- Fixed a visual bug where games boosted by team momentum lost the fire icon when ‘trade offer’ screen appeared.
STORYLINES:
- Various presentation updates and bug fixes.
DEVELOPER NOTES:
- There are no gameplay or live content balance changes at this time.
Overall, that wraps it up for this MLB The Show 24 Update 4. Overall, this update added at least one or more fixes for various modes, which should hopefully improve player experience. For the most part, this update mostly focused on issues that caused the game to freeze or crash during specific situations.
Additionally, the update also added some new content, in the form of the Philadelphia Phillies Connect Jerseys. The new 2024 Nike Connect Uniforms were unveiled recently, donning a blue and yellow color scheme to represent the City's flag colors.
Another big change came to Co-Op mode, which no longer allows players to select 99 OVR players when drafting a team. This should hopefully balance the experience in Co-Op, and hopefully give you less headaches to deal with on the field. That does it for this update, but expect plenty of MLB The Show 24 content soon!
For more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.