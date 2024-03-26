MLB The Show 24 Review Scores are starting to surface, but what does everyone think of the game? The latest MLB The Show title features a similar experience from previous titles, but with new gameplay improvements. Furthermore, the game added new Storylines, both Negro Leagues and a brand new Derek Jeter version. However, does the new content and improvements justify it's price tag? Let's find out.
MLB The Show 24 Review Scores – 79 on Metacritic
As of March 26th, 2o24, MLB The Show 24 currently has a 79 average score based on 16 aggregated reviews on PS5 (via Metacritic). It has a current score of 75 based on 1 review for Nintendo Switch. On PlayStation, 12 of the 16 reviews were positive, with four receiving a mixed score. On Nintendo Switch, the 1 review was a positive score. Furthermore, the game averaged a 4.9 score based on 31 audience reviews.
PlayStation Universe gave the game a 9/10, stating the game's gameplay and features outweighed its poor visuals. Overall, the reviewer praised the inclusion of new Storylines and the Women Pave Their Way Mode. “While this may seem like small new additions now, these ripples now have the potential to create large waves into the future.” Overall, the gameplay and content far outweighed any visual problems on their end.
God Is A Geek gave the game a 9/10. Overall, they found The Show 24 to be “the best the series has been, and has a ton of modes for every kind of fan.” Overall, they enjoyed the additions to Storyline mode, and the developer's dedication to preserve history. Additionally, they enjoyed the new Impact Plays gameplay feature, as well as this year's RTTS mode.
Dot Esports – gave the game an 8/10. Overall, they believe The Show 24 “set a new gold standard for sports simulation games.” However, they felt RTTS didn't add much outside of the new Draft Combine and Women Pave Their Way mode. “I enjoyed the MLB Network studio cutscenes, which added some depth to the mode, but all the other cutscenes use voice-acted text messages, which feels lazy and dated.” However, those problems didn't stop them from enjoying the game.
IGN gave the game an 8/10, stating it “pushes the genre further”. Overall, they enjoyed the second season of Storylines, and the new Women Pave Their Way Mode. Furthermore, they enjoyed the new features in Franchise like Custom Game entry. Overall, not everything new was a hit for them, but they enjoyed this installment nonetheless.
Game Rant gave the game 4/5 stars. According to their review, “MLB The Show 24 is one of the strongest entries SDS has put out in this console generation.” Overall, they enjoyed the abundance of single-player modes, new face scans, and pinpoint pitching. Furthermore, they felt that Diamond Dynasty improved in terms of how it rewards players. However, they felt in terms of hitting and fielding, the game didn't improve much.
Twinfinite gave the game a 4/5. To them, “MLB The Show 24 continues to swing for the fences as the best representation of the sport in video game form, and save for a few misses, it always delivers.” Overall, they enjoyed the Storyline mode and inclusion of women in Pave Their Own Way. However, their only major gripes included a “hit-or-miss” Derek Jeter Storylines mode, and some Diamond Dynasty critiques.
CGMagazine gave the game an 8/10. “MLB The Show 24 is a fine addition to the series. It adds enough to keep things interesting and enticing to new and returning players, while not changing much of anything in regard to the menus.” Overall, they enjoyed the new Impact play mechanics on defense, and big upgrades to RTTS. However, one of their gripes included a stale menu that looks too much like previous installments.
PCInvasion gave the game an 8/10. In their review, they said that “While not exempt from some unpolished elements, MLB The Show 24 manages to bring forth a great baseball experience with the potential of bringing new players to the table with addicting gameplay and a variety of modes.” Overall, they enjoyed the game's variety of modes, like Conquest, Team Affinity, and RTTS. Furthermore, they appreciated the developer's documentary-style storytelling with Negro Leagues Storylines.
NintendoWorldReport gave the game a 7.5/10. Overall they're happy that “MLB The Show 24 is on Switch since it brings a quality simulation baseball game with current rosters to a Nintendo platform.” Overall, they enjoyed the incredible gameplay and Diamond Dynasty modes. Furthermore, they also liked Storylines, but felt that RTTS received little changes.
Push Square gave the game a 7/10. In their review verdict, they said that “MLB The Show 24 tweaks an already sturdy foundation, with new defensive animations bringing the biggest change to gameplay.” Overall, they didn't appreciate the microtransactions, lackluster graphics, and lack of major changes. However, they appreciate the addition of a female playable character in RTTS.
MLB The Show 24 Review Score Roundup – Is MLB The Show 24 worth it?
Overall, it seems MLB The Show 24 brings a familiar experience for fans of the series. While it might not have the best visuals, the gameplay, game modes, and new Storylines seem to make up for it. The biggest praises seem to go towards Storylines, the new Women Pave Their Way Mode, and Defensive Impact Plays. Road To The Show seems to receive generally favorable reactions, given the new Draft Combine features.
However, we also want to address the user review score. For years, both audience and critic review scores of sports games have been insanely different. While critics seem to like the game, audiences still point out some major flaws. They're the ones that point out the biggest questions, like do we need a new sports title every year for over $60+ USD?
Outside of roster updates and new gameplay features does The Show 24 really justify its asking price? We'll leave that to you to decide. If you like the new Storylines mode and inclusion of female players, then perhaps The Show 24 is for you. However, if you're expecting something entirely different from past titles, you might need to wait for the next installments.
Regardless, The Show 24 at least seems to have solid gameplay and a variety of single-player modes. From new defensive impact plays to new Storylines, The Show 24 offers a solid baseball package to start the upcoming MLB Season. If you did purchase The Show 24, try redeeming any active codes for free in-game rewards.
MLB The Show 24 officially released on March 19th, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
