MLS club Inter Miami may not see the reunion of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba this summer. The two Barcelona legends were known for their effective combinations at the Camp Nou, but the Inter Miami fans may not see that happening.

According to the reports from AS, Alba has received offers from Inter Milan and Benfica this summer. Alba is a free agent after leaving the Camp Nou this summer. The Spaniard was previously linked with a move to Atletico Madrid but wanted to leave Spain for the rest of his professional career. The veteran full-back believes that an opportunity in Europe will allow him to be an option for the Spain National Team in the Euros.

Despite the offers, Inter Miami want to see the Messi-Alba combination in the MLS. The DRV PNK Stadium seems to be the likely destination for the left-footed defender, but Alba also has offers from Saudia Arabia.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Alba was one of the most consistent players for Xavi last season. He made 30 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans, scoring two goals and providing six assists. Looking at his performances for Barcelona, Alba is still capable of playing European football. However, he would be nothing more than a squad rotational player.

There are reports that alongside Messi and Alba, Inter Miami also want to bring Sergio Busquets to the club. It is almost as if the MLS team is creating an old team of Barcelona to help the Argentine World Cup winner settle in. The ball is in Alba’s court now. He can either choose to stay in Europe or have a reunion with his former Barcelona teammate.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match, including the playoffs, on Apple TV.