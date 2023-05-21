Atletico Madrid is monitoring the future of Jordi Alba at Barcelona. The two-time Champions League finalists are aware of the lack of playing time that the Spaniard is having at the Camp Nou and would consider moving in for him this summer.

According to the news from Mundo Deportivo, Atleti are trying to prise Jordi Alba from the recently crowned La Liga champions, Barcelona. The 34-year-old has only played 1,249 minutes this season and secured 12 starts. He currently has a contract of €40 million in wages with the Catalans, which is set to expire at the end of the next season.

Although it’s not a big priority, Atletico must address their left-back position. Reinildo Mandava is sidelined for the remainder of the season and could need more time to be 100% fit for next season. Moreover, Renan Lodi will unlikely return to the club after a good spell at Nottingham Forest. Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has deployed Yannick Carrasco and Saul Niguez as a left-back, but neither of them are natural full-back. Moreover, they are linked with potential moves away from the Spanish capital.

If Barcelona tell Alba to consider his options elsewhere, he could come to the Metropolitano on loan. Atletico Madrid will not come close to matching his salary of around €20 million, which he earns at the Camp Nou. Apart from Atletico, he could go to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal.

“I have not thought about anything other than continuing to play here for Barça and to keep winning trophies,” Alba told The Athletic’s Dermot Corrigan last month.