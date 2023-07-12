Argentine legend Lionel Messi’s European chapter is over as he has officially landed in the United States to play in the MLS. After making his debut for FC Barcelona in 2004, the left-footed sensation has been the heartbeat of football fans worldwide. His incredible trickery and injection of pace has wide-eyed not just his fans but even the ones who have criticized him.

In 14 of the past 15 seasons, Messi has scored and created more chances than anybody else in European football. His first campaign with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) was the only odd season in 2021/22. As he is set to join Inter Miami in the MLS, it can be safely said that this league is not one of the most demanding leagues in the world. And looking at a player considered one of the contenders to win the Ballon d’Or, he would be cherishing the defenders in the United States.

Records and statistics in MLS

Does anybody know when was Lionel Messi’s greatest football season? The answers could be so many, which only shows the greatness of the little man from Argentina. It is said that Messi’s greatest season was the 2011/12 campaign with FC Barcelona. Although the left-footed attacker failed to land La Liga or the Champions League that season, he scored 50 La Liga goals. Moreover, he scored 91 goals in 2012, which is a record.

Now, if we look at the statistics in the MLS, the goal-scoring record is held by Carlos Vela. The Mexican scored 34 goals for Los Angeles FC in 2019. If Messi can surpass that number five times in the most competitive leagues in the world, he can surely do that in the MLS, right?

If we look at the assist column, the record is held by Tampa Bay Mutiny's beloved Carlos Valderrama, who set up 26 goals. This could be much more difficult to achieve for Messi, who has only broken the 20-assist barrier once.

According to the information shared by El Habr, there is an expected 25% increase in the production of offensive or attacking midfielders who are 30 years old or above when they make a transition from Ligue 1 to MLS. This prediction is based on the statistical projections of the players rather than their actual performance. Since players often experience notable variations in the conversion rates of their shots and pass into goals from one season to another, analyzing expected goals and expected assists provides a more reliable basis for predicting performance for almost all players.

