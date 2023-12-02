In a candid interview, Lionel Messi referred to MLS as a 'minor league' despite his groundbreaking $60 million-a-year deal with Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi's candid assessment of Major League Soccer (MLS) as a “minor league” has sparked a debate about its status and potential for growth. Messi's comments have raised questions about the league's overall competitiveness despite his groundbreaking $60 million-a-year contract with Inter Miami and the significant financial backing from partners like Apple and Adidas.

Messi's move to Inter Miami in 2023 was a watershed moment for the franchise and MLS. The presence of a global icon like Messi was seen as a catalyst for the league's development and a sign of its growing international appeal. However, Messi's recent remarks have cast a shadow over this narrative.

In a recent interview, Messi acknowledged the challenges of playing in MLS, stating, “I am also aware that I went to a minor league, but a lot happens because of how one faces it and competes.” While Messi's comments may reflect his personal ambition and competitive drive, they have also ignited a discussion about the perceived quality of MLS compared to Europe's top leagues.

Despite his characterization of MLS, Messi remains committed to competing at his best and has expressed his desire to participate in the 2026 World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. His immediate focus is on the upcoming Copa América, which will be held in the US next summer.

Messi's impact on Inter Miami has been undeniable. His arrival has transformed the franchise into a global brand, attracting star power both on and off the field. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, LeBron James, and Prince Harry at his matches have further elevated the team's profile.

Messi's impact has also extended to the financial side of the club. Inter Miami's season ticket sales skyrocketed following his arrival, with the cheapest season ticket nearly doubling to $884. This surge in demand reflects the excitement and anticipation surrounding Messi's presence in MLS.

While Messi's comments about MLS may have raised eyebrows, they also highlight the league's growth potential and ability to attract top talent. The combination of Messi's star power and the upcoming Copa América in the US could further propel MLS onto the international stage and accelerate its development as a top-tier football league.