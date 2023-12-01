Inter Miami, with Lionel Messi in their ranks, has officially marked their return to action by scheduling a preseason friendly vs. El Salvador

Inter Miami, with global football icon Lionel Messi in their ranks, has officially marked their return to action by scheduling a preseason friendly against the national team of El Salvador, reported by GOAL. The highly anticipated match is set to take place on January 19, 2024, at the Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador. This fixture will serve as a crucial warm-up for Inter Miami, offering a first look at their squad in action ahead of the upcoming season.

The decision to play against El Salvador not only provides a valuable test for Inter Miami but also aligns with the international football calendar. The match falls just one day before the US Men's National Team (USMNT) engages in an international friendly against Slovenia in Texas. The scheduling choice prompts strategic decisions for coaches Gregg Berhalter and Tata Martino regarding players like Benjamin Cremaschi and Deandre Yedlin.

While the El Salvador friendly is confirmed, there are rumors circulating about additional preseason matches for Inter Miami. Speculations include a potential showdown against Argentine powerhouse River Plate, adding further excitement for fans.

Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson expressed the team's eagerness for the preseason preparations, stating, “We look forward to facing the El Salvador national team in what will be a good first test for our squad against the best players from the country.”

Inter Miami's official return to competitive action may be on January 19, but the team is already in offseason mode. The focus during this period includes planning roster additions, addressing contracts, and preparing for the 2024 MLS Draft. It serves as a brief respite from the regular season's demanding schedule, allowing the team to regroup and strategize for the challenges ahead. The anticipation among fans for Lionel Messi's return to the pitch with Inter Miami adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming preseason.