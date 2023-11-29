Discover the surprise exclusion of Lionel Messi from MLS's 2023 Best XI despite his brief stint with Inter Miami.

In a surprising turn, Lionel Messi is omitted from the Major League Soccer's (MLS) “Best XI” for 2023, marking a stunning exclusion despite his association with Inter Miami.

The MLS official X account unveiled the star-studded “MLS Best XI” through a group chat featuring MVP Lucho Acosta and notable players like Hector Herrera and Hany Mukhtar. However, the Argentine legend Messi was notably absent from the lineup despite his impact on boosting the league's global popularity.

Having joined Inter Miami, owned by David Beckham, earlier in the year, Messi's arrival stirred immense interest in the MLS, yet his exclusion from the Best XI wasn't unforeseen. With his involvement limited to just six regular season matches, his absence in the elite roster aligns with performance-based criteria, as reported by GEO.

Despite Messi's absence, the Best XI showcased emerging talents, including Denis Bouanga, the MLS Golden Boot winner, Cucho Hernandez, Matt Miazga, and Giorgos Giakoumakis. Additionally, Walker Zimmerman secured a fifth consecutive appearance among the league's top players, reinforcing his consistent excellence.

The omission of Messi, a football icon, sparks debate among fans and experts, highlighting the stringent assessment criteria based on regular season contributions. While the Best XI celebrates emerging stars, it also underscores the importance of consistent performance over the duration of the season, evident in Zimmerman's continued recognition.

As the MLS continues to evolve with fresh talents leaving their mark, Messi's absence reminds us of the league's competitive nature, where sustained impact over multiple games shapes recognition within the coveted Best XI roster.