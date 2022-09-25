More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered

Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered.

According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera.

multiple sources confirm , #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera. — Kevin Frazier (@KevinFrazier) September 25, 2022

Entertainment Tonight also reports that actress Nia Long, Udoka’s longtime fiancée and the mother of his child, did not learn about the affair until ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shed light on the matter last week. The Celtics staffer in question was reportedly tasked with aiding Long and her child’s move to Boston to be with Udoka, which she purportedly continued to do even after Boston confronted Udoka about the affair in July.

According to well placed sources, even after the affair was discovered by the Celtics, the female staffer continued to work with #NiaLong on her move to Boston. Nia did not learn about the affair until the disciplinary action by the franchise was made public. — Kevin Frazier (@KevinFrazier) September 25, 2022

The Celtics announced on Wednesday that Udoka has been suspended for the 2022-23 season for “violations of team policies,” noting that a decision on his ultimate future with the organization will be made at a later date. Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla, originally hired by general manager Brad Stevens during his time as Celtics coach, will serve as Boston’s interim head coach during Udoka’s suspension.

Complete details on the matter remain unavailable to the public, and Stevens and Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck indicated during a Thursday press conference they would remain in-house. Stevens also professed outrage at social media reacting to the news by baselessly speculating which Boston staffer was involved with Udoka, posting photos of the Celtics’ female staffers online.

Ime Udoka, 45, led Boston to the NBA Finals in his first season as a head coach, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors.