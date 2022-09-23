It has been a rough couple of days for the Boston Celtics organization. Not only were they saddled with bad news on the court with the injury to breakout center Robert Williams III, they also faced a major controversy after Ime Udoka was suspended for a year after being found guilty of having a consensual, yet questionable relationship with a Celtics team staffer, with a twist complicating things later on. But Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has had enough of the baseless speculation on Twitter as to who the staffer Udoka had an affair with was.

Speaking during a press conference, Brad Stevens became emotional coming into the defense of the Celtics’ staff that has come under attack in recent days.

“Obviously it’s been a hard time, but you know, the only thing I would like to say is… we have a lot of talented women in our organization and I thought yesterday was really hard on them. [But] nobody can control Twitter speculation and rampant bulls–t,” Stevens said. “I do think that we as an organization have a responsibility to make sure we’re there to support them now because a lot of people were dragged unfairly into that.”

In particular, Allison Feaster, the Vice-President of Player Development and Organizational Growth for the Celtics, was the one targeted by Twitter theorists, and she even had to reiterate on her Instagram story that she is not involved in the entire ordeal.

Nonetheless, Brad Stevens and the rest of the Celtics will look to turn things around quickly with training camp approaching and interim coach Joe Mazzulla, who had some struggles of his own in the past. Ime Udoka was solid in his first season as a head coach, instilling a hard-nosed defense that led the league in least points allowed per 100 possessions, and they were in such a good position to make some noise heading into the 2022-23 season. Now, the Celtics organization has to deal with this drama, casting a dark cloud on their upcoming season.