MUTE Protocol 2022 Event returns in Rainbow Six Siege

MUTE Protocol 2022: Flesh and Metal is here, and Rainbow Six Siege has just made one of the game’s most exciting events come back.

MUTE Protocol 2022: Flesh and Metal, is now available on all platforms for Rainbow Six Siege. The event will be running for the next three weeks until Tuesday, August 23, 2022. In this article, we discuss the new cosmetics you can get from this event and talk about the new gameplay mode: Arms Race.

Reloaded MUTE Protocol 2022 gets a new Gameplay Mode: Arms Race

In the new gameplay mode Arms Race, the MUTE Tower has been taken over by the Brain. If a player eliminates another player in this free-for-all game mode, they upgrade to a new weapon tier. Eliminated players have a short respawn timer, allowing them to get back to the action immediately. However, fallen players regress one weapon tier back. The main objective is to be the first player to reach the highest weapon tier: The Golden Hammer. Using the Golden Hammer, players win the round by using it to smash the Brain’s shields on the map. There are also powerups scattered across the map and all players are equipped with a Power Dash that can barge through walls.

This Arms Race game mode is similar to Arms Race game modes in other games like Call of Duty and Valorant (Escalation). However, Rainbow Six Siege differentiates itself by adding an extra step in winning: using a melee weapon to bash shields scattered across the arena. It’s also rare that developers apply a penalty for players who die in Arms Race game modes, as it quickly makes players fall behind the arms race. Still, this new game mode will be a cool distraction for those who want to take a break from competitive or just want to blow off some steam without committing to an entire round.

Fight in style with new Flesh and Metal cosmetics

Of course, it won’t be a live-service game event without new cosmetics. In MUTE Protocol, brand-new Organics skins will be featured in a Collection featuring uniforms, headgear, weapon skins, and Operator Card Portraits. The event will also introduce the Merging Process Bundle, which contains a signature weapon skin, a universal attachment skin, charm, and Operator Card Background. Bundles from the first MUTE Protocol in 2020 are also available for players to purchase before it leaves the store again. Additionally, players who purchased one or multiple bundles from MUTE Protocol 2020 will also get a free Operator Card for each bundle.

The MUTE Protocol 2022 Flesh and Metal packs can also be obtained by completing the Special Event Challenges, on top of straight up buying them for 300 R6 Credits or 12,500 Renown each. The individual bundles may be purchased for 1,680 R6 Credits each.

Rainbow Six Siege is a squad-based tactical shooter game that challenges players to work with and against their environment, redefining urban warfare with unique gadgets, tools, weapons, and operators. With over 80 million registered players across platforms, Rainbow Six Siege is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.