NASCAR has officially decided that On Point Motorsport's Chris Hacker and TRICON Garage's Jason White will have to serve punishments for the remainder of the season. Both of them were detained for driving while impaired. The status of the two drivers has been put in question along with their careers in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

NASCAR decided to indefinitely suspend both Chris Hacker and Jason White, per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. White is set to have his court hearing on the sixth of September while Hacker will have his on the 19th.

The disappointing season and fall from grace continue for Jason White. He has a record of 157 starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series under his belt. White even went toe-to-toe against Nelson Piquet Jr in his best career finish during the 2012 race at Michigan. Now, the TRICON Garage driver had only started one race start in the season and all of that could be taken away from him due to the DWI arrest.

Chris Hacker, on the other hand, still has a bright future ahead of him if the suspension gets lifted. He had a P12 finish at North Wilkesboro. More than that, the On Point Motorsport driver has also raced in the Xfinity series which netted him two starts. Supposedly, Hacker would have driven for SS-Green Light Racing at the Watkins Glen International race. All of these got derailed because of the arrest and his reckless driving.

There has still been no timetable released for both of their returns. Although, they may have to see where the court hearings end up in. But, this will surely affect how constructors and manufacturers see them during recruitment.