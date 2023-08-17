The NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture just got a lot more interesting. Most fans thought that Ty Gibbs and Daniel Suarez were the only ones fighting for the last spot to compete in their postseason races. However, Michael McDowell defied all odds and turned the clock back as he triumphed. He not only won in the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. McDowell also bagged an all-time record that has not been seen in the first-ever race in 1949.

Michael McDowell raced under the number 34. Drivers like Wendell Scott, David Buescher, and Jim Roper have raced under the same number but have failed to achieve what the Front Row Motorsports and Ford legend did. He became the only driver to win under the tag to win two races. This also makes him the winningest driver to don 34 in NASCAR.

His win over Chase Elliott at the Verizon 200 also meant that he got another legendary record. 34 got its most laps led with McDowell behind the steering wheel. This has not been seen after 2,737 races that date way back to thNASCAR Cup Series race.

The cherry on top is that the win netted McDowell 59 points. This enabled him to chase down Ty Gibbs and Daniel Suarez. He now sits at 15th in the standings with 542 points. If his dominance continues, he may still have a shot at winning it all come the end of the NASCAR season.

Will Daniel be able to do it over Martin Truex Jr and Denny Hamlin leading the NASCAR standings this season?