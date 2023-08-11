Wet races have taken the lives of many great drivers. Whether it is in Formula One or any of the feeder series that lead up to it, visibility and spray have been huge talking points in the safety of the drivers. When mixed with tough tracks like that of Spa-Francorchamps in the Belgian Grand Prix, it can make for a deadly combination. It had taken the life of Dilano van't Hoff recently but wet races still pushed through. A massive advocate of them is Red Bull legend Max Verstappen and he unveiled the underlying reason that accidentally shaded the NASCAR Cup Series.

The NASCAR Cup Series has been very wary of the safety of their drivers as they do not race a lot in wet conditions. Formula One, on the other hand, likes this concept as it adds more thrill to the strategy and enhances the need for drivers to operate their cars with more skill. Max Verstappen argued that the ills and dangers that come with races like the Belgian Grand Prix are good and there is no need to abolish it, via Ewan Gale of Racing News 365.

“Of course, certain accidents happen that have a bad outcome and then people naturally start to talk about it more. But if you look at it that way, you can't really race in the rain anymore because there will always be problems with visibility,” he said about the inevitable dangers in rainy situations. “That would be a shame. Then it becomes like NASCAR, they don't drive in the rain either,” he declared as the American Cup series took some unwarranted shade.

Do you agree with the Red Bull racing superstar?