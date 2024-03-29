The Washington Nationals continue their opening series as they face the Cincinnati Reds. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Reds prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
In the first game of the series, the Reds dominated. First, Frankie Montas had a dominating first start with the Reds. He went six innings, allowing just four hits, and striking out four. He did not allow a run either. Meanwhile, the Reds also got a great start on offense. A Spencer Steer RBI single and then Nick Martini home run would give the Reds the 3-0 lead in the second inning. then, Steer would drive in another run on a double in the third, and MArtini would have his second home run of the game right after that, making it 7-0 for the Reds. The Nationals would get two runs back, but they would fall 8-2.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Nationals-Reds Odds
Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-137)
Moneyline: +138
Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+114)
Moneyline: -164
Over: 8.5 (115)
Under: 8.5 (-105)
How to Watch Nationals vs. Reds
Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT
TV: MASN2/BSOH/MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win
It is going to be Patrick Corbin taking the mound for the Nationals in this one. He was 10-15 on the year in 2023 with a 5.20 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP. Still, it was the first season he did not have a negative WAR since the 2020 Covid year, as Corbin has struggled since the 2019 World Series run for the Nationals. Corbin faced the Reds twice last year. In the first start against the Reds, he went five innings, giving up ten hits and six runs, in a loss. In his second start, he allowed three runs in 6.1 innings, taking the no-decision. Corbin has struggled against current players on the Reds. Against players currently on the roster for the Reds, the Reds have hit .429 against Corbin, with three home runs in 35 at-bats.
For the nationals, they struggled in their first game at the plate. The Nationals hit just .188 in their first game, while having just two RBIs, and striking out nine times. Joey Gallo did not have a good first game with the Nationals. He went 0-4 with three strikeouts. The hope for the Nationals is for Gallo to be able to provide power to the lineup, something that will need to show up sooner rather than later. Power from the lineup came in two places last year. Joey Meneses and Lane Thomas both provided hats in 2023. Meneses went 2-4 in the openers with a run scored, while Thomas struck out twice and did not reach base.
The Nationals did get some power in game one of the series, coming from Eddie Rosario. Rosario had one hit in his three at-bats, but he took that one hit over the fence, driving in two runs. This was a good first start for the new National in the lineup.
Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win
Hunter Greene will be on the mound for the Reds in this one. He was 4-7 last year with a 4.82 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP. It was his second year as a full-time starter. He struggled at times last year, having just a 0.9 WAR last season. Greene has never faced the Nationals and has only faced one batter who is currently on the NAtionals. That one batter is Eddie Rosario. In six at-bats, Rosario has just one hit, a double, while also striking out once.
Nick Martini got his season off to a great start. He had two hits in four at-bats in his first game of the year. Both of those would be home runs, as Martini drove in five runs and scored twice in the game. Further, Jake Fraley and Spencer Steer were both solid as well. Fraley and Steer both had two hits, both had a double, and both scored two times in their first game of the year. Steer also drove in two runs. The Reds also showed some speed on the basepath. Steer and Frlaye both stole a base in the first game of the year, while Elly De La Cruz also stole a base.
Final Nationals-Reds Prediction & Pick
The Reds offense was great in the first game and beat up on the Nationals ace. If Corbin is anything like last year, it will be a short start and give the Reds a chance to get up early in this game. The Reds have a combination of both speed and power. The Nationals could have that, but they still need to figure out the new parts, and how they fit with the offense, such as Eddie Rosario and Joey Gallo. The Nationals will find that at some point, but it will not be in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Nationals-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (-164)