Frankie Montas appeared to be anything but a sure thing when the Cincinnati Reds signed the pitcher to a one-year, $16 million deal in the offseason. Montas made just one appearance for the New York Yankees last season, after making 27 starts the year before. The right-handed pitcher was roaring to go on Opening Day, and he led the Reds to an 8-2 triumph over the Washington Nationals.
“A lot of things fall into place. My 100th career start and me and my wife 10th anniversary is today” Frankie Montas on his six shutout innings in opener pic.twitter.com/ww9RRf3xnT
— Mike Petraglia (@Trags) March 28, 2024
Montas was on form as he pitched six shutout innings for the Reds while striking out four batters and walking none. It was the 100th start of his career.
The pitcher had surgery on his labrum in February 2023 and that's why he was so limited last year. Nevertheless, he had faith in himself despite his injury history and the Reds believed in him enough to give him a chance.
Montas has been confident all spring and he has not been shy about saying he wants the ball in the team's biggest games. His first game indicated there was no bluster to his performance on the mound and it marked a great start to his time with the Reds.
Montas changes his style on the mound for the Reds
He explained that he intends to pitch this way throughout the 2o24 season for the up and coming Reds now that he is healthy again. “This is the healthy version of me,” Montas said. “I’m just trying to enjoy every part of it. I want to go out there without thinking about what people think. I’m just going to do my job and pitch.”
As Montas prepared for the start of the season in spring training, he was clearly changing the way he went about his business. In his earlier years with the Oakland A's, Montas had been a power pitcher who could dominate with his fastball.
Coming off labrum surgery obviously meant that Montas had to change the way he attacked on the mound. He could still throw his fastball, but he had to mix in his razor-sharp splitter and all of his off-speed pitchers if he is going to remain healthy and effective.
Montas was asked after the game if the old Frankie Montas was back on the mound. “Is this the Frankie Montas from a couple years ago? No,” Montas said. “This is Frankie Montas for 2024.”
The pitcher had his best season with the Oakland A's in 2021. He had a 13-9 record while starting 32 games that season and recording a 3.37 earned run average in 187.0 innings. Montas struck out a career best 207 batters while walking 57. He finished sixth in American League Cy Young voting.
Fellow starter Nick Rodolo says that Frankie Montas continues to learn and ask questions even though he is a veteran pitcher.
“He really knows how to pitch,” Lodolo said. “He has seen it and he has done it. And he even asks us questions and is learning from us. It’s crazy when he says that. But the other day, he told us that he learns from us.”