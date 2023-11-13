NBA2K24 has released another set of Level Up cards to MyTeam. They've also added new 2K Numbers cards for spectacular performances.

Another week means more new cards in NBA2K's MyTeam game mode. Here's whats dropping this week in MyTeam.

A new set of Level Up drops tomorrow 📈 All cards can be Evolved, with 🟣 to 💎 Dwight Howard as the Collection Reward! pic.twitter.com/SQDONzHG59 — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) November 13, 2023

NBA2k is dropping three new evolution cards tomorrow, November 14th. The three players are some pretty heavy hitters when it comes to MyTeam. Headlined by an amythest to diamond Dwight Howard card, the set also features an amethyst Gilbert Arenas and ruby to amethyst Dale Ellis.

This Dwight Howard card will undoubtedly be a force to be reckoned with. It's a vintage Orlando Magic version of Howard, who was an absolute paint beast in his time with Orlando. Players can evolve Howard to a 92 overall diamond card, which should make him even more of a dominant force in a MyTeam frontcourt. Gilbert Arenas evolves from a 90 to a 91 overall amythest card. Arenas was an offensive machine with the Wizards and has become a MyTeam fan favorite over recent years. Dale Ellis evolves from an 87 overall ruby to a 90 overall myths. The sharpshooter from the Supersonics could be a great addition to a MyTeam starting lineup or as a shooter off the bench.

On top of these new level-up cards, MyTeam is also releasing new 2k Numbers cards.

Add 2K Numbers 💎 Tyrese Maxey to your collection Available in '24 NBA: Series 1 Packs indefinitely and in the Player Market for 48 hours only 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bj0hvMGYui — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) November 13, 2023

A 93 overall diamond Tyrese Maxey card will be available in packs for the next two days. This seems to be NBA2k's replacement for moments cards, which are given out to players who have particularly fantastic performances throughout the season. Tyrese Maxey has been an absolute monster in this young NBA season. the 23-year-old 76ers guard undoubtedly deserves this diamond card in MyTeam.

As the new NBA season continues to warm up, NBA2k's MyTeam content should continue to do the same. The more action that happens in the NBA each night should lead to more cards, packs, and crazy sets being released in MyTeam. Level-up packs and new 2K numbers cards are sets that should continue to grow throughout the season. They're a great way to keep MyTeam players active on the pack market and the court. Tyrese Maxey is the first of many players who will receive an NBA 2k numbers card this season.

