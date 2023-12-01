Overall, it seems the acquisition of Harden wasn't able to provide the team with the star-power it needed to start the season strong.

The latest NBA 2K24 Player ratings were not sympathetic to the L.A. Clippers (8-10), especially star players James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George. Overall, it seems the acquisition of Harden wasn't able to provide the team with the star-power it needed to start the season strong. While still early in the season, the Clippers might need to make adjustments to help save them from this hole they dug themselves into.

James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Players Regress In Latest NBA 2K24 Ratings

In the latest NBA 2K24 Player Ratings Update, several L.A. Clippers players lost points to their OVRs:

Kawhi Leonard: 90 OVR (-2)

Paul George: 88 OVR (-1)

James Harden: 86 OVR (-3)

Russell Westbrook: 80 OVR (-1)

Terance Mann: 75 OVR (-1)

Kawhi Leonard can't really be blamed, especially when he's been averaging over 23 PPG in the last three contests. However, since joining the Clippers back in 2019, we've seen a slight regression in his play over time. Nevertheless, we still understand Kawhi Leonard is a great player despite the circumstances surrounding him. At 32 years old, he's still got plenty of juice in the tank to win more games.

However, the same can't be said former 76er James Harden, whose up and down season isn't what Clippers fans wanted to see. He lost three points to his OVR for general inconsistency, and failure to live up to his hype as a superstar player. However, we could keep roasting Harden, but we think a certain Mavericks announcer did a better job than we all could:

Good LORD. Just saw the announcer takedown of James Harden. My god. Maybe the most vicious whooping an announcer has EVER given a player. WOW. And a lot of truth to it, too. pic.twitter.com/FD1rK0CfnC — SCOUTWITHBRYAN (@ScoutWithBryan) November 13, 2023

While still a solid player, Harden needs to channel the energy that helped propel his Sixers team to the playoffs. However, averaging 15.3 PPG, he's on pace to match his lowest career numbers since 2010-2011. However, the Clippers have plenty of time to make the proper adjustments and turn their season around.

Russell Westbrook doesn't play as much as he used to, and his career totals dipped over the years. Overall, the man just turned 35 this month, so what do you expect? His role is to come in and keep the game competitive with veteran leadership. However, Westbrook's experience isn't going to help the team make a serious push in the postseason. Therefore, his OVR dropped down to 80.

Lastly, another interesting name on the list includes Paul George. Altogether, this trio of veterans makes Clippers fans wish for some younger talent on their team. However, we really can't drag George down, who's averaging 23 PPG this season. However, it is evident that his work load isn't enough to win the Clippers games. Therefore, he received a deduction to his OVR just like the rest of the roster.

Of course, Terance Mann also lost a point to his OVR. Averaging about 26 MPG so far, Mann doesn't really contribute as much as he should. Overall, he and the whole starting roster are evidence that the Clippers need to acquire younger talent.

However, that wraps it up for this one. The 2023-2024 NBA season is still underway, so expect plenty to change over the course of the year. Who knows? Perhaps Harden will find the rhythm he needs to help get this team back on track.

Other interesting 2K player rating updates include a -1 to Wemby's OVR (now 85), as well as a boost to almost the entire Orlando Magic Team. The newest NBA 2K24 Player Ratings are now live!

