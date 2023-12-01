With the NBA season finally underway, we now have a better idea which players deserve better OVRs, those who've been struggling as of late.

The latest NBA 2K24 Player Ratings Update is out, adjusting the OVRs of several players across the league. With the NBA season finally underway, we now have a better idea which players deserve better OVRs, those who've been struggling as of late. So, who got their OVR increased, and who are some of the biggest winners in this update? Let's find out.

NBA 2K24 Player Ratings #2 – All Player Rating Changes For All Teams

Atlanta Hawks:

Dejounte Murray: 85 OVR (-1)

Onyeka Okongwu: 80 OVR (-1)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 80 OVR (+1)

AJ Griffin: 75 OVR (-1)

Brooklyn Nets

Nicolas Claxton: 85 OVR (+1)

Cameron Johnson: 80 OVR (-1)

Dorian Finney-Smith: 78 OVR (-1)

Lonnie Walker IV: 78 OVR (+1)

Royce O'Neale: 75 OVR (-1)

NBA 2K24 Player Ratings Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown: 88 OVR (-1)

Jrue Holiday: 85 OVR (-1)

Derrick White: 82 OVR (-1)

Sam Hauser: 75 OVR (+2)

Luke Kornet: 75 OVR (+2)

Payton Pritchard: 74 OVR (+1)

Neemias Queta: 68 OVR (-2)

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball: 87 OVR (+2)

Mark Williams: 82 OVR (+2)

Miles Bridges: 81 OVR (+2)

Gordon Hayward: 78 OVR (-2)

P.J. Washington: 77 OVR (-3)

Nick Richards: 77 OVR (+1)

Theo Maledon: 71 OVR (-1)

NBA 2K24 Player Ratings Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan: 83 OVR (-2)

Zach LaVine: 83 OVR (-1)

Nikola Vucevic: 81 OVR (-1)

Alex Caruso: 80 OVR (+1)

Coby White: 77 OVR (+1)

Jevon Carter: 74 OVR (-2)

Ayo Dosunmu: 74 OVR (-1)

Torrey Craig: 74 OVR (-1)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell: 92 OVR (-1)

Darius Garland: 86 OVR (+1)

Evan Mobley: 86 OVR (+1)

Caris LeVert: 79 OVR (+1)

Max Strus: 78 OVR (+1)

Tristan Thompson: 73 OVR (+1)

Craig Porter: 73 OVR (+6)

NBA 2K24 Player Ratings Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic: 95 OVR (-1)

Kyrie Irving: 90 OVR (+1)

Grant Williams: 77 OVR (-2)

Josh Green: 75 OVR (-1)

Jaden Hardy: 75 OVR (-1)

Dante Exum: 74 OVR (+4)

Richaun Holmes: 73 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon: 83 OVR (-1)

Christian Braun: 78 OVR (+1)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 77 OVR (-1)

Reggie Jackson: 77 OVR (+2)

DeAndre Jordan: 75 OVR (+3

Zeke Nnaji: 72 OVR (-2)

NBA 2K24 Player Ratings Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham: 84 OVR (-1)

Jaden Ivey: 79 OVR (-1)

Marvin Bagley III: 79 OVR (+1)

Alec Burks: 76 OVR (-1)

Marcus Sasser: 76 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Stewart: 75 OVR (-2)

James Wiseman: 74 OVR (-2)

Stanley Umude: 71 OVR (+4)

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry: 96 OVR (-1)

Klay Thompson: 82 OVR (-1)

Dario Šarić: 78 OVR (+1)

Andrew Wiggins: 76 OVR (-3)

Gary Payton II: 76 OVR (-2)

Moses Moody: 76 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Kuminga: 75 OVR (-2)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 74 OVR (+2)

Brandin Podziemski: 74 OVR (+3)

Cory Joseph: 72 OVR (-2)

NBA 2K24 Player Ratings Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun: 85 OVR (+1)

Jalen Green: 83 OVR (+1)

Dillon Brooks: 79 OVR (-1)

Jeff Green: 77 OVR (+1)

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton: 92 OVR (+2)

Myles Turner: 84 OVR (+1)

Bennedict Mathurin: 80 OVR (+1)

Obi Toppin: 80 OVR (+1)

Aaron Nesmith: 79 OVR (+1)

T.J. McConnell: 78 OVR (+1)

Andrew Nembhard: 77 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Jackson: 76 OVR (+1)

Haliburton exploded this season, and NBA fans are all for it. Leading the league in Assist per game while ranking just outside the top 10 in PPG shows the growth Haliburton went through over the offseason. However, the Pacers need to pick up the pace (literally), as the team three of its last four games. However, Haliburton can't be blamed much, as his lowest point total in the last four games has been 26.

NBA 2K24 Player Ratings Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard: 90 OVR (-2)

Paul George: 88 OVR (-1)

James Harden: 86 OVR (-3)

Russell Westbrook: 80 OVR (-1)

Terance Mann: 75 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis: 92 OVR (-1)

D'Angelo Russell: 81 OVR (+1)

Rui Hachimura: 80 OVR (+1)

NBA 2K24 Player Ratings Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 85 OVR (-1)

Desmond Bane: 84 OVR (-1)

Marcus Smart: 80 OVR (-2)

Santi Aldama: 77 OVR (+2)

Derrick Rose: 76 OVR (+1)

Jacob Gilyard: 73 OVR (+4)

John Konchar: 71 OVR (-1)

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler: 93 OVR (-1)

Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (+1)

Duncan Robinson: 79 OVR (+2)

Kevin Love: 78 OVR (+2)

Caleb Martin: 77 OVR (-2)

Kyle Lowry: 77 OVR (+1)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 77 OVR (+5)

Haywood Highsmith: 75 OVR (+1)

Thomas Bryant: 74 OVR (-1)

Dru Smith: 71 OVR (+4)

Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton: 83 OVR (-2)

Brook Lopez: 83 OVR (+1)

Bobby Portis Jr.: 80 OVR (-2)

Malik Beasley: 76 OVR (+1)

MarJon Beauchamp: 75 OVR (-1)

Cameron Payne: 74 OVR (-1)

Pat Connaughton: 73 OVR (-1)

Andre Jackson Jr.: 72 OVR (+2)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: 70 OVR (-2)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns: 86 OVR (+1)

Jaden McDaniels: 80 OVR (-1)

Naz Reid: 79 OVR (-2)

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson: 88 OVR (-1)

Jonas Valančiūnas: 83 OVR (+1)

Herbert Jones: 80 OVR (+1)

Larry Nance Jr.: 75 OVR (-1)

Cody Zeller: 74 OVR (-2)

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson: 87 OVR (-1)

Immanuel Quickley: 82 OVR (+1)

Donte DiVincenzo: 77 OVR (+1)

Quentin Grimes: 75 OVR (-1)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 94 OVR (+1)

Chet Holmgren: 85 OVR (+2)

Jalen Williams: 81 OVR (-1)

Josh Giddey: 79 OVR (-2)

Luguentz Dort: 79 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Joe: 78 OVR (+2)

Aaron Wiggins: 76 OVR (+2)

Vasilije Micić: 74 OVR (-3)

Jaylin Williams: 74 OVR (-1)

Holmgren received a nice boost to his OVR, thanks to his recent performances. Overall, while not the most explosive player, Holmgrem provides a solid starting option who's a great rebounder (7.8 per game) while also scoring about 18 PPG. With the Thunder at 12-6, having great talent like Holmgren should help the team (hopefully) win more games and hopefully secure a playoff spot.

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero: 85 OVR (+1)

Franz Wagner: 83 OVR (+1)

Cole Anthony: 79 OVR (-2)

Moritz Wagner: 78 OVR (+1)

Jalen Suggs: 78 OVR (+2)

Gary Harris: 78 OVR (+2)

Goga Bitadze: 77 OVR (+2)

Jonathan Isaac: 77 OVR (+3)

Anthony Black: 75 OVR (+1)

Joe Ingles: 74 OVR (-1)

Philadelphia 76ers

De'Anthony Melton: 78 OVR (+2)

Robert Covington: 77 OVR (+1)

Kenyon Martin Jr.: 76 OVR (-2)

Patrick Beverley: 75 OVR (-1)

Mohamed Bamba: 75 OVR (-1)

Marcus Morris Sr.: 74 OVR (-2)

Danuel House Jr.: 72 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker: 95 OVR (+1)

Jusuf Nurkić: 81 OVR (+1)

Eric Gordon: 77 OVR (-1)

Bol Bol: 76 OVR (-1)

Nassir Little: 76 OVR (+1)

Josh Okogie: 75 OVR (-1)

Keita Bates-Diop: 74 OVR (-1)

Chimezie Metu: 74 OVR (-1)

Jordan Goodwin: 73 OVR (+1)

Yuta Watanabe: 72 OVR (-1)

Although Booker and the Suns struggled against the Raptors earlier this week, he still showed enough this year to showcase his playmaking ability. Overall, Booker averages nearly 28 points per game with 8.5 assists per matchup. The Suns (11-7) must ensure they keep their star player healthy and active to help the team make a playoff push this season.

Portland Trailblazers

Deandre Ayton: 81 OVR (-1)

Shaedon Sharpe: 80 OVR (-2)

Matisse Thybulle: 77 OVR (+1)

Jabari Walker: 75 OVR (+2)

Skylar Mays: 75 OVR (+5)

Toumani Camara: 72 OVR (+2)

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: 85 OVR (-1)

Zach Collins: 78 OVR (-1)

Tre Jones: 76 OVR (-2)

Cedi Osman: 75 OVR (-1)

Malaki Branham: 74 OVR (-2)

Julian Champagnie: 69 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox: 89 OVR (+1)

Domantas Sabonis: 87 OVR (+1)

Kevin Huerter: 79 OVR (+1)

Harrison Barnes: 77 OVR (-2)

JaVale McGee: 77 OVR (+1)

Davion Mitchell: 73 OVR (-1)

Chris Duarte: 73 OVR (-1)

Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes: 85 OVR (-1)

OG Anunoby: 80 OVR (-2)

Chris Boucher: 76 OVR (-1)

Malachi Flynn: 74 OVR (+2)

Jalen McDaniels: 73 OVR (-2)

Otto Porter: 72 OVR (-2)

Gradey Dick: 71 OVR (-1)

Utah Jazz

John Collins: 80 OVR (-1)

Jordan Clarkson: 78 OVR (-1)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 75 OVR (-1)

Omer Yurtseven: 75 OVR (+1)

Ochai Agbaji: 74 OVR (-1)

Keyonte George: 74 OVR (+2)

Simone Fontecchio: 73 OVR (+1)

NBA 2K24 Player Ratings Washington Wizards

Jordan Poole: 79 OVR (-2)

Landry Shamet: 76 OVR (+1)

Bilal Coulibaly: 74 OVR (+1)

Johnny Davis: 74 OVR (+2)

That wraps it up for all the new latest NBA 2K24 Player Ratings. We hope some of your favorite players got the ratings adjustment they deserved. With the first player ratings update released back earlier in November, expect the next one to release in early 2024. Additionally, stay tuned for a new episode of NBA 2K TV, which offers questions that players can answer for some sweet rewards.

