Giannis Antetokounmpo is no stranger to making people laugh, and that is exactly what he did at NBA All-Star Media Day. However, Kevin Durant may not have been as amused by Giannis’ hilarious antics. The Milwaukee Buckssuperstar mocked Durant as KD answered a question from reporters on Saturday, video via Kyle Goon.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has already had an eventful All-Star weekend. He was one of the coaches during the Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday night and later made a career path admission in regards to coaching following his NBA career.

“Afterward, when I retire, I want to be a head coach,” Giannis said, via Jim Owczarski of the Journal Sentinel. “A lot of people don’t know that about me, but I want to be a head coach. I really want to be.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has been dealing with an injury but is expected to make his debut with the Suns after the All-Star break. The KD and Kyrie Irving trades stole headlines prior to the trade deadline as the Brooklyn Nets firmly hit the reset button.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant are two of the best players in the entire league. Although they are having fun during NBA All-Star weekend, there is a chance that these teams will meet in the NBA Finals once again. Milwaukee defeated the Suns during the 2021 NBA Finals, but Phoenix didn’t have Kevin Durant that season.

Nevertheless, Giannis will continue looking to lead Milwaukee as Durant adjusts to his new home in Phoenix.