The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a 123-115 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday, but the most heart-warming moment came in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s post-game press conference, where he answered questions with two kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Antetokounmpo started off the press conference by telling Heeth and Noah to turn over the stat sheet, to show that they only care about winning, and not stats that a player puts up.

Antetokounmpo then went on to ask Heeth and Noah how they liked the game, then joked that he and the rest of the team was upset that they did not get any playing time.

For the rest of the press conference, Antetokounmpo gave Heath and Noah an explanation of his thinking before answering most of the questions he was asked.

For the first question, Antetokounmpo was asked about what is clicking for the team against the Heat other than Khris Middleton returning. He explained to Heeth and Noah his strategy, and even admitted that he would not be fully answering the question.

Later on, Antetokounmpo went into detail about an assist he had on a Grayson Allen three-point shot. He turned to Heeth and Noah, and told them that the play was called “hehe” within the team.

Antetokounmpo finished his press conference talking about Culver’s donation of 54,000 diapers to the Milwaukee Diaper Mission, in honor of Antetokounmpo’s 54-point performance against the Los Angeles Clippers.

While Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players in the NBA, he has been making a positive impact off the court, and it was on full display during this post-game press conference.