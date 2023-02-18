Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo knows what he wants to accomplish after his already historic NBA career is finished, telling Jim Owczarski of the Journal Sentinel that he wants to be a head coach.

“Afterward, when I retire, I want to be a head coach,” Giannis says. “A lot of people don’t know that about me, but I want to be a head coach. I really want to be.”

Antetokounmpo is no longer the stringy kid from Greece trying to make his presence felt in Milwaukee.

A 28-year-old father of two, Giannis has matured and grown into himself as both a person and a man. His self-assuredness, integrity, sense of humor and humility are hallmarks of his character and given that a team is said to adopt the personality of their head coach, one can already see the benefits of Giannis being one.

He would get a chance to be a head coach during Friday night’s All-Star Celebrity Game, an event which featured the likes of singer-songwriter Janelle Monae, NFL wide receiver DK Metcalf, and WWE superstar The Miz.

Roaming the sidelines alongside brothers Thanasis and Alex, Giannis was completely invested in his head coaching role. His team — under the banner of Hall of Fame finalist Dwyane Wade — would defeat Utah Jazz part-owner Ryan Smith’s team, 81-78.

“It’s kind of hard,” Giannis admits, “because you have no control. And, I know the game of basketball, I know how to play the game of basketball, so it’s hard.”

Still, if Friday night was any indication, we really will see Giannis Antetokounmpo as a coach — somewhere — after he decides to hang it up.