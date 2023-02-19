After two straight lackluster Dunk Contests, the NBA needed the 2023 Dunk Contest to be a good one. Thanks in large part to a breakout performance from Mac McClung, who was crowned the winner of the contest, fans were gifted a Dunk Contest for the ages, which was sorely needed after complaints were mounting about the league’s choices for the competition.

McClung, who has spent most of his season in the G-League, earned a spot in the Dunk Contest, and proved folks who were doubting that a G-Leaguer could even compete in the contest were wrong. McClung scored three 50-point dunks on the night, and after he had shocked the world and turned in a legendary performance, McClung’s family reflected on what he was able to accomplish on Saturday night.

"So proud. He did such a great job, he was so exciting and he looked like he could fly tonight… It was just magical." Mac McClung's dad and little brother after winning the Slam Dunk Contest (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/bCTEdVtGqs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 19, 2023

As you can see here, even McClung’s family was shocked by his stunning performance. Of course, McClung has been drawing attention for his dunking prowess since his high school days, but to go out and do what he did on the biggest stage, all while not even playing in the NBA this season, is crazy. McClung’s younger brother’s speechless reaction pretty much summed up the night.

A legend was born in Mac McClung on Saturday night, and this will give him tons of momentum heading into the second half of season. He’s currently on a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, and based on his performance in the Dunk Contest, the Sixers may be inclined to give him some minutes when they return from the All-Star break. But for now, everyone is likely going to be watching McClung’s dunks on repeat until the league return to action.