Over the last few years, the Slam Dunk Contest has been a hit-or-miss affair. Oftentimes, it’s been a bad, BAD miss: star players don’t want to participate, and the ones that do often fumble their shots. Once every few years, though, a talent comes into the contest and reminds everyone why this is fun to watch. This year, it was Mac McClung who set the Slam Dunk Contest on fire.

Coming in as the first G-Leaguer to participate in the NBA Dunk Contest, Mac McClung showed casual fans why there were a lot of supporters for him to join the contest. McClung stole the show with his insane athleticism and creativity without the need for props. Everyone who knew McClung or watched one of his high school mixtapes knew he’d be amazing in the dunk contest.

The craziest part about all of his dunks is that he made it look effortless, despite all of them having an insane degree of difficulty. Let’s look at the highlights of Mac McClung’s award-winning Slam Dunk Contest performance and which of these dunks are the best.

*Wear the moment: Celebrate Mac McClung’s win with a special new shirt from BreakingT*

4. Delayed 360

Before we start, it’s important to note that literally all of these dunks are insane. They are all insanely creative dunks that saw McClung defy the laws of physics with every dunk. If it was possible, all of these would deserve a 51 in a new Slam Dunk Contest format.

That being said, the “worst” dunk (emphasis on the quotes) out of Mac McClung’s repertoire has to be his second dunk of the preliminaries. It started with McClung seemingly going for a traditional 360 dunk, but with a subtle twist that newer fans will notice on the slow-mo replay.

Mac McClung means BUSINESS 🔥pic.twitter.com/sfOEvFGzxS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 19, 2023

Normal 36o dunks often start with a player starting the spin even before he jumps, and then completing the spin in one smooth motion in the air. McClung takes this up a notch, and seemingly pauses in mid-air with his back to the rim before completing the 360 in violent fashion.

This dunk, miraculously, just got a 49, which speaks volumes to how even those up close can miss the minutiae of these masterpieces. In literally any other Slam Dunk Contest, though, Mac McClung gets a cool 50 for this.

3. Over two people with backboard tap

This is another dunk that might look normal at first, but starts to get better as you watch the instant replay. For his first dunk of the Slam Dunk Contest, Mac McClung brought out a guy on top of another guy holding a basketball. Common trick in the book, yeah? Well, watch what McClung does here.

THIS DUNK BY MAC MCCLUNG 😱 Got himself a 50 on that one!pic.twitter.com/HziHFPJpr6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 19, 2023

You have to remember that McClung is “only” 6’2 and has a wingspan of 6’2 as well. These are “small” measurements by NBA standards, and SHOULD limit a player’s ability to dunk the ball. This dunk just shows how McClung uses both his insane vertical and coordination to make even the simplest set-ups pop out more.

It only gets better from here.

2. Delayed double pump reverse

So far, all of Mac McClung’s highlights we saw in the Dunk Contest were more subtle in their uniqueness. It’s not always apparent at first glance, but after seeing it more and more, you start to realize how insane these first. McClung’s first dunk in the Finals, though, was anything but subtle.

ANOTHER 5️⃣0️⃣ FOR MAC MCCLUNG pic.twitter.com/PxH2FhHQzG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2023

Your eyes are not deceiving you, dear reader. What you just saw is a double clutch in the air… done quickly at the apex of his jump. After grabbing the ball from his prop, McClung found one more burst in him to pump the ball just before punching it home. It takes a certain level of skill to be able to do this as smoothly as he did. It’s not just his hops: it’s his coordination that makes him so entertaining to watch.

And yet, this isn’t even his best dunk of the night.

1. 540 dunk

A true entertainer knows to save his best act for last. Mac McClung did exactly that in the dunk contest. In one of the most emphatic ends to a Slam Dunk Contest, the G League phenom pulled off one of the most insane dunks we’ve seen in the last few years.

MAC MCCLUNG! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?! 🤯pic.twitter.com/WKJ1hKtLvF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 19, 2023

For his final trick, McClung dusted off his old high school jersey, the very same one that made him viral in the internet all those years ago. He then proceeded to absolutely crush a 540 dunk (a 360 spin with a half spin right after), and then hit the classic Vince Carter “It’s over” celebration.

Some dunkers use the “It’s over” celebration too liberally. Mac McClung is one of the few Slam Dunk Contest participants who can deservedly use this celebration. There are countless other people who have tried to do a 540 in the contest. McClung nailed this on his first try. In fact, McClung did ALL of his dunks on the first try. That’s one hell of a show from the the young gun.

The crazy thing is that this might not even be his best dunks. Mac McClung’s highlights all looked effortless to watch, made it seem too easy. Here’s to hoping with see more of him in the Slam Dunk Contest next year.