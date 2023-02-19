Giannis Antetokounmpo is an absolute treasure. For as much as the Greek Freak is a killer on the court, he just exudes the same amount of wholesome energy off of it. The Milwaukee Bucks forward’s reactions during the NBA Slam Dunk Contest were the latest examples.

The Bucks star was one of the many NBA stars taking live videos during the NBA All-Star Weekend event. But not everyone posted his footage like Giannis the day after the NBA Saturday Slam Dunk Contest festivities. Here’s all the Giannis Antetokounmpo content you didn’t know you needed today.

Slam Dunk went CRAZY!!! pic.twitter.com/yezQJOiMrH — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 19, 2023

Even though none of us could ever relate to his sheer dominance on the court, Giannis was just like every one of us watching Mac McClung show out in what was inarguably the best NBA Slam Dunk Contest in years.

The funny thing is that Giannis pulls off mind-boggling physical feats maybe half a dozen times in every NBA game he plays in. Some of the stuff he can do oftentimes can’t even be replicated by a vast majority of the players in the best basketball league in the world. And yet the Bucks frontman reacts to Mac McClung like with the same childlike exuberance you’d expect from a young fan.