The 2023 NBA All-Star break is officially here, which means the best of the best in the league will be in Salt Lake City, Utah at the same time. While most eyes will be on the All-Star Game between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s teams, a brand-new event should showcase some under-the-radar talent. This year, the festivities include the NBA G League Next Up Game.

The game consists of a total of 24 G League players, with two 12-player teams. Ten of them were selected by the fans. The league ended up selecting the other 14 names from a player pool.

Potential top-three pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Scoot Henderson and Minnesota Timberwolves’ two-way player Luka Garza are the team captains. The former Iowa Hawkeye star received the most votes among all players. They selected their 12-man rosters on Tuesday. Salt Lake City Stars’ Scott Morrison and Ontario Clippers’ Paul Hewitt will serve as head coaches.

With that in mind, here is some important information about how to watch the inaugural NBA G League Next Up Game.

How to watch the NBA G League Next Up Game

The NBA G League Next Up Game will air live on NBA TV. Tickets are $15 and are available at this link.

When is the NBA G League Next Up Game

When: Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Tipoff time: 3 p.m. ET

The Rosters

Team Luka:

Luka Garza (Minnesota Timberwolves/Iowa Wolves) – Captain

Charles Bassey (San Antonio Spurs/Austin Spurs)

Sharife Cooper (Cleveland Charge)

Frank Jackson (Salt Lake City Stars)

Carlik Jones (Chicago Bulls/Windy City Bulls)

Saben Lee (Phoenix Suns)

Isaiah Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers/Cleveland Charge)

Shareef O’Neal (G League Ignite)

Trevelin Queen (Indiana Pacers/Fort Wayne Mad Ants)

Zavier Simpson (Lakeland Magic)

Gabe York (Fort Wayne Mad Ants)

Team Scoot:

Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite) – Captain

Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite)

David Duke Jr. (Brooklyn Nets/Long Island Nets)

Mojave King (G League Ignite)

Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies/Memphis Hustle)

Eric Mika (G League Ignite)

Leonard Miller (G League Ignite)

Scotty Pippen Jr. (Los Angeles Lakers/South Bay Lakers)

Neemias Queta (Sacramento Kings/Stockton Kings)

Babacar Sane (G League Ignite)

Gui Santos (Santa Cruz Warriors)

Luke Garza leads his team as he is averaging 30.3 points, 9.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Iowa Wolves. He is shooting 61.2% from the field, 47.4% from beyond the arc, and 80.5% from the free-throw line. With the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA, he is putting up 6.9 points and 2.4 boards on 53-36-77 shooting splits.

The 2021 national college player of the year had the most votes among G League in all three rounds of voting. Notably, he finished ahead of popular names such as Kenneth Lofton Jr., Mac McClung, and Scottie Pippen Jr.

On the other side of the matchup, Scoot Henderson will have the chance of shining on a bigger stage. Considered one of the top prospects of the 2023 class, the point guard chose the G League instead of the college path to the NBA. A five-star recruit, he had offers from multiple schools such as Auburn, Georgia, and Florida State.

With the G League Ignite for the second consecutive season, Henderson is recording 18.9 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds. He is making 46.7% of his field goals, 35.7% of his 3-point attempts, and 74.1% of his free throws.

With hopes of earning increasing their draft stock or even a call-up, the players in the NBA G League Next Up Game will have the chance of showing to NBA teams that they deserve a place in the league.