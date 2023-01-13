Mac McClung has still yet to find his footing in the NBA. After putting on a show in Salt Lake City alongside some of the basketball’s highest fliers, though, the G League guard could emerge as a household name regardless.

McClung has accepted an invitation to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. He will be the first ever G League player to participate in the event.

Undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2021, McClung spent two games with the Los Angeles Lakers at Summer League in July before bailing to join the Golden State Warriors. He played well enough in Las Vegas to earn a training camp invite with Golden State, averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 50% from beyond the arc during Summer League action, but was cut in early October, clearing the way for the team to sign Ty Jerome, who’s made a major difference for the Warriors this season as a two-way player.

McClung has played 18 games with the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats this season, averaging 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He’s shooting just 32.1% from beyond the arc, though, curbing his prospects of getting called up to the NBA.

Standing just 6’2, Mac McClung emerged as a YouTube sensation during his prep career for his penchant for soaring, acrobatic dunks and finishes. He’s set to go up against Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe and Houston Rockets forward KJ Martin in the dunk contest, both of whom possess otherworldly hops and aerial body control. A fourth participant in the event has yet to be named.

The 2023 All-Star Slam Dunk Contest is at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, February 18th and will be broadcast on TNT.