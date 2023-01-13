Although Victor Wembanyama is widely considered to be the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 NBA draft, the consolation prize isn’t bad at all. Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite is expected to be selected in the top three of the draft if not second overall. And there is at least one NBA executive who believes that Henderson’s ceiling is that of two other guards who were selected in the lottery, Russell Westbrook and John Wall. The initial report came via Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic and included Henderson’s thoughts on the comparisons.

“No, I want to have my own career,” Henderson said. “Where people are saying like ‘You’re having Scoot’s career’ or whatever. I want to go down my own path. I don’t want to try to follow up anybody. Of course, Russell Westbrook and John Wall are great players. Great guards, leaders. But I just want to make my own path.”

Scoot Henderson did not play in the G League Winter Showcase last month as he was rehabbing from an injury. He has played in six games for the G League Ignite this season and has averaged 21.2 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from the three-point line. Last season, his first in the G League, Henderson averaged 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and only 17.4 percent from three-point range.

Henderson opted to go the G League route rather than the traditional college path, only he wasn’t eligible for the 2022 NBA draft due to his age.