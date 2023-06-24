JJ Redick and Andraya Carter went viral during their broadcast of the 2023 NBA Draft after the latter seemingly mocked the former NBA guard by calling him an “average shooter” during his playing career. It didn't sit well with plenty of Redick fans, who ended up criticizing Carter for her comments.

Before things get more out of hand, though, Redick took to Twitter to clarify what really happened and pointed out that it was just a friendly banter between them. The ex-NBA marksman shared they were actually joking about it before the show and Carter simply went on with the conversation.

“Nah we were joking before the show about this. Andrea was just having fun. I can take it lol. Andraya Carter you crushed the draft,” Redick wrote on Twitter.

It's definitely a good thing that JJ Redick set the record straight over what happened during what many deemed as an awkward moment. Although some people were able to reads between the lines and saw it as a joke–it seemed Andraya Carter was trying to hold back her laughter anyway–some didn't.

Of course Redick's fans took offense over what Carter said considering that the now ESPN broadcaster was more than an “average shooter” during his playing days. Redick was a career 44.7 percent shooter from the field, and his 41.5 percent shooting average was nothing to scoff at. He also had an 89.5 percent shooting clip from the free throw line, and all those numbers aren't “average.”

But hey, Redick's fans can probably learn a thing or two from him about taking a joke.