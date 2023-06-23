The 2023 NBA Draft is finally here, just over a week after the Denver Nuggets captured their first championship in franchise history, topping the Miami Heat in five games. Our 2023 NBA Draft tracker will keep you updated on everything draft-wise, including live results, streaming information, the order of all picks, mock drafts, trades, betting odds, news, rumors, and grades.

The consensus for seemingly years has been that Victor Wembanyama will be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, which the San Antonio Spurs won the rights to in the draft lottery. After that, there are conflicting rumors and reports about how the chips will fall, especially at the No. 2 spot with Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller. As always, expect plenty of drama.

The draft will be broadcast live from Brooklyn on ABC (first round only) and ESPN (rounds 1 and 2). Live streams are available on the ESPN app and streaming services including YouTube TV and fuboTV (try for free). Top prospects including Wembanyama, Henderson, Miller, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, and more are in attendance.

Here is Brett Siegel's final 2023 NBA mock draft. Betting odds for the draft can be found here, and all of the latest NBA Draft news can be found here.

Our live updates on NBA Draft results, news, picks, rumors, trades, fallout, and more are below the draft order.

2023 NBA Draft Draft Pick Results Dillon Reagan · 1 hour ago First Round: 1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, C, France 2. Charlotte Hornets: Brandon Miller, F, Alabama 3. Portland Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson, G, NBA G League Ignite 4. Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson, G, Overtime Elite 5. Detroit Pistons: Ausar Thompson, G Overtime Elite 6. Orlando Magic: Anthony Black, G, Arkansas 7. Washington Wizards (from Indiana): Bilal Coulibaly, F, France 8. Indiana Pacers (from Washington): Jarace Walker, F, Houston (Full profile) 9. Utah Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF 10. Dallas Mavericks 11. Orlando Magic (from Chicago) 12. Oklahoma City Thunder 13. Toronto Raptors 14. New Orleans Pelicans 15. Atlanta Hawks 16. Utah Jazz (from Minnesota) 17. Los Angeles Lakers 18. Miami Heat 19. Golden State Warriors 20. Houston Rockets (from Los Angeles) 21. Brooklyn Nets (from Phoenix) 22. Brooklyn Nets 23. Portland Trail Blazers (from New York) 24. Sacramento Kings 25. Memphis Grizzlies 26. Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland) 27. Charlotte Hornets (from Denver via New York and Charlotte) 28. Utah Jazz (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn) 29. Indiana Pacers (from Boston) 30. Los Angeles Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston) Second Round: 31. Detroit Pistons 32. Indiana Pacers (from Houston) 33. San Antonio Spurs 34. Charlotte Hornets (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta) 35. Boston Celtics (from Portland via Atlanta, L.A. Clippers, Detroit and Cleveland) 36. Orlando Magic 37. Oklahoma City (from Washington via New Orleans) 38. Sacramento Kings (from Indiana Pacers) 39. Charlotte Hornets (from Utah via New York) 40. Denver Nuggets (from Dallas via Oklahoma City) 41. Charlotte Hornets (from Charlotte via New York and Boston) 42. Washington Wizards (from Chicago via L.A. Lakers and Washington) 43. Portland Trail Blazers (from Atlanta Hawks) 44. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto) 45. Memphis Grizzlies (from Minnesota) 46. Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans) 47. Los Angeles Lakers 48. Los Angeles Clippers 49. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans) 50. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami via Boston, Memphis and Dallas) 51. Brooklyn Nets 52. Phoenix Suns 53. Minnesota Timberwolves (from New York via Charlotte) 54. Sacramento Kings 55. Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit) 56. Memphis Grizzlies Forfeited: Chicago Bulls (from Denver via Cleveland) Forfeited: Philadelphia 76ers 57. Washington Wizards (from Boston via Charlotte) 58. Milwaukee Bucks

Jazz take Taylor Hendricks Dillon Reagan · 2 minutes ago The Utah Jazz make Taylor Hendricks the first player in UCF history to be drafted in the first round, selecting him 9th overall.

Did Indiana fleece Washington? Dillon Reagan · 9 minutes ago After trading back one spot, the Pacers select Houston's Jarace Walker at No. 8 overall

Wizards trade up to draft France product Dillon Reagan · 12 minutes ago The Washington Wizards trade up one spot with the Indiana Pacers to draft Bilal Coulibaly out of France at No. 7.

Magic select Anthony Black Dillon Reagan · 19 minutes ago Arkansas guard Anthony Black lands with the Orlando Magic with the No. 6 overall pick.

Pistons snag Ausar Dillon Reagan · 25 minutes ago Right after his brother goes to the Houston Rockets, Ausar Thompson is drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the fifth overall pick.

Amen to Houston Dillon Reagan · 30 minutes ago The Houston Rockets draft a dynamic playmaker in Amen Thompson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Scoot to Portland Dillon Reagan · 38 minutes ago Damian Lillard has a new backcourt running mate, with the Portland Trail Blazers selecting Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 overall pick.

Charlotte Hornets select Brandon Miller Dillon Reagan · 42 minutes ago After much debate about whether the Charlotte Hornets would select Scoot Henderson, they ultimately draft Alabama's Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick.