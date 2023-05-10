Sitting on the edge of the proverbial NBA coaching carousel, the Toronto Raptors are seemingly turning a new leaf. The news that ESPN analyst and 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick has thrown his hat into the ring, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, has sent ripples throughout the basketball world.

Taking the matter into his own hands, former NBA player richard jefferson couldn’t resist poking some light-hearted fun at the situation. He took to Twitter to hilariously advocate for Redick’s candidacy.

“Listen, any team would be lucky to get [JJ Redick]. I will say this, of all the teams I would pick for him, I think the best fit would be one in another country far away from me!” Jefferson jested.

This past season, the Raptors faced a rollercoaster ride, earning the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and qualifying for the play-in tournament for the first time in franchise history. Despite a promising 27-14 home record, their road struggles (14-27) eventually led to a disappointing exit at the hands of the Chicago Bulls, even after leading by 19 points.

This season marked the end of the line for former head coach Nick Nurse, who was let go in April. The Raptors management now finds itself on a quest for a new leader, and JJ Redick’s name is already drawing intrigue.

Redick’s appointment could signal a new direction for the Raptors. Known for his intellectual approach to the game, he could bring a fresh perspective to a team in desperate need of a revival. As for Jefferson’s endorsement, let’s just say it adds a layer of humor to an otherwise serious process.