Magic was fascinated by the NBA trade deadline.

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA trade deadline officially passed, with several high profile teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks throwing their hat into the soap opera. The trade deadline has long been one of the most drama-filled days of the year in the association, but this season's iteration was a tad underwhelming compared to previous editions, despite the trade of 76ers' guard Patrick Beverley to the Bucks, among several other moves. One person who still found plenty to be interested in from the day was former Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to drop some analysis on several of the moves that were made.

“OKC’s GM Sam Presti has struck gold again with the acquisition of Gordon Hayward,” wrote Johnson about the Thunder's deal with the Charlotte Hornets. “With his veteran presence and scoring ability, he will make their bench stronger and more explosive as they prepare for the playoffs!'

Magic Johnson also broke down the Bucks' trade for Patrick Beverley.

“Pat Beverly is a solid pickup for the Bucks and will strengthen their defense, which they need help with,” wrote Johnson.

He also had thoughts on the 76ers trading for Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield, which was one of the more surprising moves of the day.

“The 76ers acquiring Buddy Hield makes them a better team because of his 3-point shooting ability,” opined the legend.

While fans may have been underwhelmed by the deadline, it seems that Johnson found plenty to like.