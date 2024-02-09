Where will Furkan Korkmaz go?

After years of requesting a trade out of the Philadelphia 76ers system, Furkan Korkmaz finally got his wish. The Indiana Pacers were willing to get him and Marcus Morris in exchange for Buddy Hield at the NBA Trade Deadline. He was supposed to help Tyrese Haliburton get a deep playoff push this season. However, that does not look to be happening anymore.

The Pacers are waiving Furkan Korkmaz after acquiring him in the Buddy Hield trade, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. He still has to clear waivers but a team might be able to pick him up on a minimum-level deal.

This was not a surprising move for the Pacers. They already traded away the other person from the 76ers trade, Marcus Morris. He was exchanged for Doug McDermott after their initial NBA Trade Deadline move. All of this adds up as the Tyrese Haliburton-led squad may be preparing for a big acquisition through the picks they received from the 76ers. Whether it is from the draft or free agency, those three second-rounders will come in handy.

Going back to Korkmaz, a team might still want him. He has a huge potential if given enough minutes. In just eight minutes of action per game, he managed to notch 2.5 points on a 39.5% field goal clip. Korkmaz shows a lot of promise with his 35% shooting from outside as well which would be valuable to any team looking for end-of-the-bench scoring. Where will this veteran be headed after the Pacers waived him in the NBA Trade Deadline?