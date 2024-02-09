Patrick Beverley shows love for 76ers, fans after being traded

Patrick Beverley knows as well as anyone the volatile nature of professional sports. Changing teams is something that shouldn't startle him at this point, but he still manages to make an impact and form strong bonds in a short period of time. The 47 games the veteran guard played with the Philadelphia 76ers this season are sure to stick in his mind when he reminisces about his unique and colorful career.

Beverley is not waiting to tell Philly how he feels, though, as he penned a farewell message shortly after being dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks on the day of the NBA trade deadline.

“I wanna Thanks the 76ers Fans and my teammates for allowing me to do my thing,” the 35-year-old posted on X. “Always love {head coach Nick Nurse and general manager Elton Brand}. {President of basketball operations Daryl Morey} is understand the business. You took a chance on me over a decade ago when no one did. Always love. 76ers Luv.”

It is a bit difficult to interpret the exact words Beverley is saying in this post, but that feels fitting given his enigmatic and big personality. His appreciation for the organization and acknowledgement of the business aspect of basketball is clear, though. He now lands on a title contender, as Philadelphia tries to piece together a roster that can withstand the extended absence of Joel Embiid.

76ers could use more firepower in light of Joel Embiid injury

Patrick Beverley is a strong defender and valuable high-energy presence who was seemingly meshing well with the 76ers, but they need scoring help. Cameron Payne is shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point land, so one can see why Morey was motivated to make this trade with the Bucks.

With Buddy Hield also being acquired before the trade deadline, this franchise is hoping to surround Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris with the necessary support system to navigate the second-half of the season. Beverley could be a perfect fit for Milwaukee as well, assuming he and new teammate Damian Lillard squashed any past animosity.

This could be a win-win situation for all involved. The Bucks visit the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, Feb. 25, where a warm reception should be waiting for the passionate athlete.