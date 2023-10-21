The NBA season is upon us, and we are excited about the Atlantic Division. We're here to share our NBA odds series while making a 2023-24 Atlantic Division winner prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics won the Atlantic Division after sporting a 57-25 record last season. Ultimately, they held off some competition from the Philadelphia 76ers, who went 54-28. The New York Knicks finished 47-35 and were within range of the Celtics. Also, the Brooklyn Nets were in play until the final month. The Toronto Raptors went 41-41 and stayed competitive but were not close to winning the division. Who wins it this year?

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 2023-24 NBA Finals Odds

Boston Celtics: -240

Philadelphia 76ers: +340

New York Knicks: +750

Brooklyn Nets: +2700

Toronto Raptors: +3900

Why The Celtics Will Win The Atlantic Division

The Celtics have so much going for them. Ultimately, they had an amazing team with so much depth. But they could not complete a Game 7 win on their home court last year to earn a second straight trip to the NBA Finals.

The Celtics will try to run it back. Ultimately, they have some stars that can make some magic. Jayson Tatum has averaged 30.1 points per game, averaging 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Subsequently, the Celtics will rely on him again to lead them. Jaylen Brown has averaged 26.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. However, they may need to do more.

The Celtics let Marcus Smart leave for the Memphis Grizzlies. Also, they traded Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams. But they got a great player in return. Now, they have the services of Jrue Holiday, who averaged 19.3 points and 7.4 assists last season with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics are also excited about Kristaps Porzingis, who averaged 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season with the Wizards. Also, Derrick White is still around after averaging 12.4 points per game. The Celtics have the best starting lineup in the NBA. However, they might have some issues with the bench. Al Horford is the only remaining true star here after he averaged 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

The Celtics will win the Atlantic Division if their starting lineup stays healthy and thrives. Then, they need some good production from their bench.

Why The 76ers Will Win The Atlantic Division

The 76ers failed in the playoffs again. However, they stayed competitive during the season and had a chance to win the division but just fell short. It all starts with the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid.

Embiid averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Additionally, he shot 54.8 percent from the field. But Embiid only shot 33 percent from the triples. Thus, he may need to do more from the triples. James Harden wanted the Sixers to trade him. But for now, he remains a member of the 76ers. Harden averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game. Also, he shot 44.1 percent from the field while firing 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. Tyrese Maxey averaged 20.3 points per game. Likewise, he shot 48.1 percent from the field and 43.4 from beyond the arc. Tobias Harris averaged 14.7 points while shooting 50.1 percent from the field.

The 76ers will win the Atlantic Division if their players can stay healthy. Then, they need to beat the Celtics in head-to-head showdowns.

Why The Knicks Will Win The Atlantic Division

The Knicks had a great season. Now, they look to take that next step. Julius Randle averaged 25.1 points, 10 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Also, he shot 45.9 percent from the field and a poor 75.7 percent from the free-throw line. Jalen Brunson averaged 24 points with 6.2 assists per game in his first year with the Knicks. Furthermore, he shot 49.1 percent from the field and 41.6 from the 3-point line. RJ Barrett averaged 19.6 points while shooting 43.4 percent. Meanwhile, Immanuel Quickly had 14.9 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Quintin Grimes had 11.3 points per game, while Josh Hart came off the bench to average 10.2 points.

The Knicks will win the division if their stars can take that next step. Likewise, they need their depth to hold.

Why The Nets Will Win The Atlantic Division

The Nets have an unlikely chance of winning the division. However, they can still snag this division if their better players develop. Mikal Bridges averaged 26.1 points last year, while Cameron Johnson averaged 16.6. Likewise, Spencer Dinwiddie averaged 16.5 points per game. Nic Claxton averaged 12.6 points while also leading the league in field goal percentage at 70.5

The Nets will win the Atlantic Division if these four players can take their game to the next level. Then, they must adapt a new defensive style to slow down their divisional rivals.

Why The Raptors Will Win The Atlantic Division

The Raptors are more likely to win the lottery than their division. However, they bring back some players who can ball. Pascal Siakam averaged 24.2 points with 7.8 rebounds per game last season. Also, OG Anunoby averaged 16.8 points and led the NBA in steals at 1.9. Scottie Barnes averaged 15.3 points.

The Raptors will need a couple more players to develop to have a chance to win the division. Ultimately, they lack a lot of depth.

Final 2023-24 Atlantic Division Winner Prediction & Pick

The Knicks will be a better challenge to the division than the Sixers. Regardless, the Celtics are the best team on paper. They win the division.

Final 2023-24 Atlantic Division Winner Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -240