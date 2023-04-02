Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Memphis Grizzlies will play the Chicago Bulls in a Sunday afternoon tilt. We’re at the house that MJ built, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Grizzlies-Bulls prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Grizzlies rolled the Los Angeles Clippers 108-94 in their last match. Initially, the Grizzlies trailed 34-21 after the first quarter. But a monster second quarter gave them the lead, and they never surrendered. Significantly, Desmond Bane led the way with 22 points. Xavier Tillman added 14 points and eight rebounds. Likewise, Dillon Brooks scored 12 points on 4 for 11 shooting, while Ja Morant scored 10 points while going 4 for 11. Luke Kennard came off the bench for 17 points. Ultimately, the Grizzlies shot 44.8 percent from the field and allowed the Clippers to shoot 37.8 percent. The Grizzlies also forced 17 turnovers and had 11 steals.

The Bulls defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-91. Significantly, DeMar DeRozan had 23 points, while Zach LaVine added 23. Nikola Vucevic added 21 points. Likewise, Patrick Williams added 15 points off the bench. The Bulls shot 51.1 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Bulls won the battle of the boards 42-36. The Bulls also forced 21 turnovers.

The Grizzlies come into this game with a record of 49-28 and are the second seed in the Western Conference. Also, they are 8-2 over 10 games. The Grizzlies are 15-22 on the road. Meanwhile, the Bulls are 37-40 and hanging onto the final spot in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are 6-4 over a 10-game stretch. Also, the Bulls are also 20-18 at the United Center.

The Grizzlies devoured the Bulls 104-89 in their meeting in Memphis. However, the teams have split the past 10 games. The Grizzlies are 6-4 in 10 games in Chicago.

Here are the Grizzlies-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Bulls Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -3 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: +3 (-110)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Bulls

TV: NBCS and BSSE

Stream: NBA

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies have so much talent. Now, they have the power of their entire squad as they prepare for a deep playoff run and are ready to make a statement with 15 games left in the season.

Morant averages 26.6 points per game. However, he averages 21.6 points per game since returning from his suspension. Bane averages 21.4 points per game. Ultimately, the Grizzlies need him to do more. Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 17.8 points per game. Substantially, he is a vital piece of the core the Grizzlies implement. Brooks averages 14.2 points per game. Therefore, expect him to be all over the court.

These four lead an offense that is fifth in field goal shooting percentage. However, they are only 23rd in 3-point shooting percentage. The Grizzlies are inconsistent at the charity stripe, ranking 15th in free-throw shooting percentage. Thus, making their shots at the line is critical. The Grizzlies are beasts on the boards, ranking third in rebounding. Therefore, they expect to continue dominating the glass. The Grizzlies are solid at ball handling, ranking 10th in turnovers. Moreover, they are the second-best team in the association in blocked shots.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if they can hit their free throws. Then, they must convert their shots from the triples.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls are rocking and rolling as they make their way toward the final stretch. Moreover, they lead the Washington Wizards by three games with 15 to play in the 2022-2023 season.

Lavine averages 24.9 points per game. Meanwhile, DeRozan averages 24.9 points per game. Vucevic averages 17.7 points per game. Somehow, these three have kept the team afloat despite the loss of Lonzo Ball due to nagging injuries. The Bulls continue to play well and are trying to keep themselves going. Significantly, the Bulls rank only 18th in field goal shooting percentage and 23rd in 3-point shooting percentage. However, they are fifth from the charity stripe. The Bulls also struggle on the boards, ranking 20th in rebounds. Conversely, the Bulls are okay at ball handling, ranking 11th in turnovers. The Bulls are also 16th in blocked shots.

The Bulls will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from all over the court. Then, they must stop Morant and Bane. It will be a challenging test for them.

Final Grizzlies-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are on fire. Therefore, expect the fire to continue burning as the Grizzlies come into the United Center and roll past the Bulls. This game will go down to the wire but it feels like a 7-point Grizzlies win in the making.

Final Grizzlies-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: -3 (-110)